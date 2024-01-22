EMass boys’ basketball: Pointed in his play, Catholic Memorial’s Josiah Adamson headlines Players of the Week

Leo Andrade, Bourne — In Tuesday’s South Coast Conference showdown against Somerset-Berkley, the senior guard scored 13 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter to pace the Canalmen in a 77-65 victory. Andrade added 17 points in Saturday’s 76-40 win over Seekonk, helping Bourne improve to 11-0.

Josiah Adamson, Catholic Memorial — With two starters out for the top-ranked Knights, the freshman from Dorchester continued his breakout season, averaging 29.3 points per game across wins over St. John’s Prep, BC High, and Brookline. Adamson netted a career-high 39 points in the win over Prep.

Obbie Luciano, Lawrence — The senior wing recorded 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in Friday’s 77-56 win over Methuen before scoring a team-high 28 points Sunday as the Lancers rallied from an 11-point deficit with four minutes left and secured a key 71-68 nonleague win at BC High.

Nate Katznelson, Sharon — The 6-foot-6-inch senior posted a pair of double-doubles and averaged 18.5 points and 11 rebounds per game, helping the Eagles snap a three-game losing streak with Hockomock League wins over Oliver Ames (63-51) and King Philip (58-45).

Kobe Nguyen, North Quincy — After stuffing the stat sheet with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in Tuesday’s 55-48 win over Plymouth North, the junior guard erupted for a career-high 30 points with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in Friday’s 71-65 win over Quincy.

Davon Sanders, Mansfield — With 0.2 seconds left in Wednesday’s Hockomock League matchup against Milford, the senior point guard drilled a straightaway 3-pointer to propel the eight-ranked Hornets to a 62-61 win and cap a 19-point, 6-rebound, 6-assist performance. Sanders added 14 points in Friday’s 59-58 win over Stoughton.