EMass boys’ basketball: Singling out first 7 that shined in Globe Top 20

The top seven teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll combined to go 12-0 last week, keeping continuity atop the rankings as the regular season crosses the halfway point.

No. 1 Catholic Memorial used a fourth-quarter run to defeat BC High, No. 3 North Andover escaped an upset bid from Central Catholic, and No. 4 Lawrence rallied from 11-down with four minutes left to earn a big nonleague win over BC High.

No. 14 Natick rejoins the Top 20 following a 61-57 win over defending Division 1 state finalist Needham on Friday. The Redhawks now own wins over the Rockets and Newton North, and trail the Tigers by one game in the Bay State Carey Division. No. 20 Westwood is also back in the poll ahead of Wednesday’s matchup at Cambridge.