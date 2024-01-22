fb-pixelEMass boys’ basketball: Singling out first 7 that shined in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass boys’ basketball: Singling out first 7 that shined in Globe Top 20

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2024, 15 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The top seven teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll combined to go 12-0 last week, keeping continuity atop the rankings as the regular season crosses the halfway point.

No. 1 Catholic Memorial used a fourth-quarter run to defeat BC High, No. 3 North Andover escaped an upset bid from Central Catholic, and No. 4 Lawrence rallied from 11-down with four minutes left to earn a big nonleague win over BC High.

No. 14 Natick rejoins the Top 20 following a 61-57 win over defending Division 1 state finalist Needham on Friday. The Redhawks now own wins over the Rockets and Newton North, and trail the Tigers by one game in the Bay State Carey Division. No. 20 Westwood is also back in the poll ahead of Wednesday’s matchup at Cambridge.

Advertisement

League showdowns this week between Franklin/Mansfield, Cambridge/Waltham, and Charlestown/Burke will have major implications on next week’s poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 23, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Catholic Memorial11-1-01
2.Franklin11-1-02
3.North Andover8-2-03
4.Lawrence9-4-04
5.Andover9-3-05
6.Lowell9-2-06
7.Wareham10-2-07
8.Mansfield8-2-09
9.Burke7-2-010
10.Charlestown6-1-011
11.Sharon7-3-013
12.BC High7-4-08
13.Waltham10-0-018
14.Natick7-2-0
15.Newton North7-3-016
16.Central Catholic6-4-015
17.Manchester Essex10-0-017
18.Cambridge8-1-019
19.Dartmouth8-2-020
20.Westwood10-1-0
Boston Globe Today