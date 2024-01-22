Jets at Bruins: Winnipeg comes to town for a battle of heavyweights

The Bruins extended their unbeaten streak to eight with nine goals against the Canadiens on Saturday — their most in a single game since 2012.

They’ll face a tougher test when the Jets come to town on Monday night for a showdown between the leaders in the Atlantic and Central divisions. The Jets have allowed two or fewer goals in each of their last 14 games, and three or fewer in a whopping 34 straight.

Boston leads the Eastern Conference, while Winnipeg is second in the Western Conference and has two more wins than Boston.