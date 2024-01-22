fb-pixelJets at Bruins preview: Time, TV, odds, and notes Skip to main content
jets at bruins | 7 p.m. (NESN)

Jets at Bruins: Winnipeg comes to town for a battle of heavyweights

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated January 22, 2024, 19 minutes ago
Goaltender Linus Ullmark (right) returned from a lower-body injury to start Boston's 9-4 win over Montreal on Saturday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Bruins extended their unbeaten streak to eight with nine goals against the Canadiens on Saturday — their most in a single game since 2012.

They’ll face a tougher test when the Jets come to town on Monday night for a showdown between the leaders in the Atlantic and Central divisions. The Jets have allowed two or fewer goals in each of their last 14 games, and three or fewer in a whopping 34 straight.

Boston leads the Eastern Conference, while Winnipeg is second in the Western Conference and has two more wins than Boston.

The Bruins have a clean bill of health after struggling with injuries over the last month. Defensemen Brandon Carlo (concussion) and Derek Forbort (lower-body injury), forward Matt Poitras (shoulder), and goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower-body) all returned to the ice on Saturday.

Advertisement

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Causeway Street. Let’s get into it.

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -130. O/U: 5.5.

Jets

Season record: 30-10-4. vs. spread: 27-17. Over/under: 15-23, 6 pushes

Last 10 games: 9-1-0. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 1-7, 2 pushes

Bruins

Season record: 28-8-9. vs. spread: 25-20. Over/under: 24-21

Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

Team statistics

Goals scored: Winnipeg 145, Boston 156

Goals allowed: Winnipeg 99, Boston 119

Power play: Winnipeg 16.7%, Boston 27.3%

Penalty minutes: Winnipeg 362, Boston 467

Penalty kill: Winnipeg 77.0%, Boston 83.6%

Faceoffs won: Winnipeg 47.1%, Boston 49.4%

Stat of the day: Sixteen Bruins scored at least one point in Boston’s win over Montreal.

Notes: Against Montreal on Monday, Danton Heinen’s first career hat trick helped the Bruins secure their fourth straight victory. They are 5-0-3 since a Jan. 4 loss to Pittsburgh. ... Brad Marchand reached the 20-goal mark for a franchise-record 11th straight season and 13th in his career. ... David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal, while Jake DeBrusk continued his recent streak with seven goals and 13 points in 13 games. ... Winnipeg is unbeaten in regulation since Dec. 12 in San Jose, having gone 14-1-2 in that 17-game span and 10-1-0 over its last 11.

Advertisement

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.

Boston Globe Today