Jake DeBrusk’s shorthanded goal helps Bruins extend winning streak to five

It was the third straight game DeBrusk scored. After a prolonged first-half slump, DeBrusk has been on fire lately and now has 12 goals and 25 points on the season.

Boston extended its winning streak to five games and snapped Winnipeg’s string of 14 games allowing two or fewer goals.

Jake DeBrusk buried a shorthanded goal with just over five minutes left in the third period Monday night to ice the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Jets at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand’s empty-netter in the final minute ended the Jets’ 34-game streak of allowing three or fewer goals. Jakub Lauko and Charlie Coyle scored in the first period for a 2-1 lead that held until DeBrusk made it a two-goal cushion at 14:35 of the third.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to earn the win.

Boston (29-8-9) will close this five-game homestand Wednesday night against the Hurricanes.

For the second straight game, the Bruins came out in high-speed pursuit of the puck and it led to an early lead.

Morgan Geekie, who has been a demon on the puck lately, kept play alive deep in the Winnipeg zone and landed a quick snapper on Connor Hellebuyck (17 saves). The juicy rebound fell right on Trent Frederic’s stick and he slid it to Lauko, who buried it just 2:20 in.

It was the second goal of the season and second in three games for Lauko, who is making the most of his jump to the third line.

The Jets evened less than two minutes later when the Bruins fanned on multiple chances to clear the zone.

Dylan DeMelo unleashed a rocket from the blue line that Vladislav Namestnikov just got a piece of to send the puck past Swayman’s glove at 4:16. It was the first shot the Jets landed on the Bruins goalie.

The Jets earned the first power play of the night when Hampus Lindholm was sent off for cross-checking.

Coyle nearly killed the penalty himself, fighting off several bodies and sticks to keep the puck pinned against the boards in the Winnipeg zone for close to 30 seconds. The effort so threw off the Jets that they never recovered and were unable to generate any chances on the man advantage.

Boston took its second lead when Coyle tipped home a Lindholm snapper. It was Coyle’s Bruins career-high 17th of the season. The Weymouth homie scored 16 in three of the last four seasons. His career high of 18 came in 2016-17 when he was still with the Wild.

The Bruins started the second period on the kill again as Charlie McAvoy was bagged for slashing with five seconds left in the first.

It was an effective kill thanks again to Coyle and Co., and the Bruins went on the power play shortly after McAvoy came out of the box when Nino Niederreiter dumped Frederic on the first rush after the return to full strength.

Though the home team couldn’t muster anything with the man advantage, DeBrusk did get off an uncontested wrister after it expired, but Hellebuyck squeezed it.

DeMelo crashed Coyle into the boards late in the period, giving Boston another shot on the power play, but the tight-checking Jets didn’t let the Bruins breath and it remained 2-1 after two.

