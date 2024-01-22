MIAA boys’ basketball power rankings: Catholic Memorial has shot to top spot in Division 1

Catholic Memorial, the top-ranked team in the Globe’s latest Top 20 poll, has taken over the top spot in MIAA’s Division 1 Power Rankings for boys’ basketball with an 18.1480 rating, but North Andover (17.8459) isn’t far behind and Merrimack Valley Conference contenders Lowell, Lawrence, Andover, and Central Catholic all land in the top eight.
When the power rankings are updated by the MIAA on Tuesday morning, CM’s rating will likely improve after victories over BC High (Friday) and Brookline (Sunday).
Defending D1 champion Worcester North is currently fourth, with Waltham in the top 10 after an undefeated start.
Advertisement
Defending state champion Malden Catholic is second in Division 2 behind Leominster despite a 4-6 start. Westwood, Sharon, and Mansfield are lurking in the bottom half of the top 10.
Charlestown is leading the D3 rankings in the program’s first year in the division. Defending Division 4 champion Wareham holds the top spot, and New Mission is clinging onto the top spot in Division 5 thanks in part to a strong opponent’s rating.