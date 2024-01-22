MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: St. John’s Prep still atop Division 1

St. John’s Prep has earned the top seed in each of the last two Division 1 boys’ hockey tournaments. The Eagles (10-1) are soaring once again, sitting atop the MIAA’s Power Rankings after the latest release Friday.
Prep (4.6369) holds the edge over No. 2 Archbishop Williams (10-1, 4.1710). Xaverian (8-3, 3.6966), runner-up in each of the last two D1 tournaments, checks in at third, followed by Hingham (7-4-1) as the top public school at fourth.
In Division 2, Concord-Carlisle (12-0) remains in front at 3.4484, followed by Tewksbury (3.1301).
Nauset (9-1-1, 21.3901) surged to the top of the Division 3 rankings, followed by Scituate (9-3-1, 1.7611). The Sailors appeared in last year’s Division 3 final, falling in overtime to Nashoba, which is No. 23.
Division 4 features Winthrop (9-0-1, 2.7487) in the top spot before a steady run of teams from the south. Nantucket (9-1) is ranked second, ahead of the participants of last year’s Division 4 final in No. 3 Norwell (10-3) and No. 4 Sandwich (10-2-1).
The updated power ratings will be released Tuesday morning by the MIAA.