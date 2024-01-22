MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: St. John’s Prep still atop Division 1

St. John’s Prep has earned the top seed in each of the last two Division 1 boys’ hockey tournaments. The Eagles (10-1) are soaring once again, sitting atop the MIAA’s Power Rankings after the latest release Friday.

Prep (4.6369) holds the edge over No. 2 Archbishop Williams (10-1, 4.1710). Xaverian (8-3, 3.6966), runner-up in each of the last two D1 tournaments, checks in at third, followed by Hingham (7-4-1) as the top public school at fourth.

In Division 2, Concord-Carlisle (12-0) remains in front at 3.4484, followed by Tewksbury (3.1301).