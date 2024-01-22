MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings: Strength in numbers for Bishop Feehan

The MIAA updated its girls’ basketball power rankings on Friday, and the seeding possibilities are still wide open with most teams about halfway through their seasons.
Bishop Feehan leads the state and Division 1 with a 24.64 overall rating. The Shamrocks, according to the formula, have played by far the toughest schedule in the state with a 19.52 opponent rating. Woburn, Springfield Central, and unbeaten Wachusett are the next three in D1; Bishop Feehan beat Woburn for the second time this season in Sunday’s 59-49 win.
Medfield holds the edge in D2, winning by an average of 8.5 points entering Friday. Unbeaten Notre Dame (Hingham) follows in second, then Walpole and an undefeated Billerica squad. Dartmouth, also unbeaten, was eighth in the most recent update.
Medway, another Tri-Valley League squad, is barely beating out reigning D2 champion Foxborough in Division 3. The Mustangs are helped by a stronger strength of schedule, as is third-seeded Watertown.
Cathedral and Tyngsborough are the class of Division 4 and the only two teams with double-digit overall ratings. Fifth-seeded Sutton and sixth-seeded Bourne are unbeaten, but their low opponent ratings knock them down.
Hoosac Valley, West Boylston, and Lenox lead Division 5. Renaissance, despite every game by double digits, is the fourth seed due to a low opponent rating.
Updated power rankings will be released by the MIAA on Tuesday.
