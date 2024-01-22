MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings: Strength in numbers for Bishop Feehan

The MIAA updated its girls’ basketball power rankings on Friday, and the seeding possibilities are still wide open with most teams about halfway through their seasons.

Bishop Feehan leads the state and Division 1 with a 24.64 overall rating. The Shamrocks, according to the formula, have played by far the toughest schedule in the state with a 19.52 opponent rating. Woburn, Springfield Central, and unbeaten Wachusett are the next three in D1; Bishop Feehan beat Woburn for the second time this season in Sunday’s 59-49 win.

Medfield holds the edge in D2, winning by an average of 8.5 points entering Friday. Unbeaten Notre Dame (Hingham) follows in second, then Walpole and an undefeated Billerica squad. Dartmouth, also unbeaten, was eighth in the most recent update.