MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings: Notre Dame (H) and Duxbury rule

Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) keeps a hold on the No. 1 spot in the MIAA’s latest Division 1 girls’ hockey power rankings following the latest update released Friday.

The Cougars (7-2-2, 2.9898) have the slight edge over No. 2 Malden Catholic (7-2-2, 2.6197) and No. 3 St. Mary’s (10-1-1, 2.4920) thanks to the strongest schedule thus far in Division 1. Lincoln-Sudbury (9-2-1) and the Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading co-op (9-1-0) round out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Winthrop (10th, 6-2-2) and Billerica/Chelmsford (19th, 4-6-1) are risers with 4-point jumps for each.