Winthrop boys’ hockey converts odd-man rushes into victory over Essex Tech

Silverman tallied twice and added an assist, and the Vikings scored their first three goals on odd-man rushes as Winthrop bested Essex Tech, 5-2, in nonleague action at Larsen Rink.

With the game’s first goal, scored with less than a minute left in the first period, the Vikings established a theme: Success on the odd-man rush, and Silverman being involved in the scoring.

WINTHROP –– Winthrop junior Mikey Holgersen charged down the right side on a 2-on-1, eyes on the goal. Once the defender committed, he flicked a backhand feed into the slot for Petey Silverman. The senior captain ripped a wrist shot nearside before sliding into the goal himself.

“Coming into the game, we know what we have to do: shots on net, drive the net, get pucks in deep, and play our game,” said Silverman, who upped his totals to 19 goals and 14 assists on the season.

The one-man trap in the neutral zone proved fruitful, frustrating the Hawks and creating chances going the other way.

Junior Aidan Survilas intercepted a pass and fired a behind-the-back feed off the boards to senior Robert Rich, who slotted home a wrist shot shortside to finish off a 2-on-1 to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead with 3:48 left in the second period.

A minute and 13 seconds later, Silverman found freshman Nate Previte, who finished to complete a 3-on-2 rush to give the hosts the eventual game-winner.

“To get some secondary scoring is huge, because that’s what it’s going to take in playoff games when teams are matching up on you,” said Winthrop coach Dale Dunbar. “I’m happy it worked out because it’s something that we’ve been preaching, especially in practice: Shooting the puck, getting to the net, creating those second and third chances, getting dirty around their net. That’s the way that we’re going to score.”

Junior Nate Githinij batted home a bouncing puck in the slot a few minutes into the third period, before Silverman outworked three defenders in the circle and fired a bullet into the top-right corner to put the Vikings up by four with five minutes to play.

Senior captain Billy Hayes excelled on the backend for the Vikings (10-0-1), playing a complete game in all situations. A physical presence, Hayes showcased an active stick to stabilize the defense and also got involved offensively.

“When you’re the best player like that, you want to be on the ice all the time. You don’t want to be watching,” said Dunbar, speaking of Silverman and Hayes. “Those two are pretty competitive kids, great leaders, and I expect nothing less than what they’ve given us.”

Hayes follows in a long familial line to suit up for the Vikings: His brother Joe was the captain when Billy was a sophomore, and his cousin Jack captained the team last year as Billy served as an assistant captain.

“This is amazing, seeing that I’m a captain now,” said Hayes. “I love making my family proud. It means everything.”

Junior Anthony Bisenti tied the game midway through the second period, and senior Chris Maher tipped a Logan Casey pass in with 54 seconds to play for the Hawks (6-5-1).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.