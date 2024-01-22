Northeastern hopes to get some offense going in Women’s Beanpot final

The goal droughts haven’t provided as much trouble as they could have, as Northeastern (15-9-1) has learned to adjust. The tenacious Huskies may have scored at only the halfway point of the first period in last week’s Beanpot semifinal against Harvard , but they still won thanks to an evolved defense. That progress in other areas of their game will be on display when they face Boston University in the tournament’s title game Tuesday at 8 p.m., held for the first time at TD Garden .

Over the last three games, the Huskies have finished their scoring in the first period and been held scoreless through the rest of the game. Other times this season, Northeastern’s sticks have been quiet until the third period, when they have notched the needed goal or two to win the game.

The Northeastern women’s hockey team has faced a scoring drought this season. Tuesday’s Beanpot championship game provides the Huskies an ideal time to snap out of it.

Northeastern’s drop in production from last year is concerning. Last season, the Huskies scored 144 goals over 38 games, a 3.8 goals-per-game average. This season, through 25 games, they have scored only 54, or 2.2 per game. Much of this deficit is due to the graduation of Northeastern’s record-setting line of Alina Müller, Chloe Aurard, and Maureen Murphy, but the team still returned much of the talented second and third lines. There would be a drop, but this much of one?

At times, the lack of consistent goal production has come back to bite Northeastern. It has caused them to drop games against otherwise beatable opponents, like a 3-1 loss to Providence in early November, and draw ties against league opponents when they really needed to lodge a win for better standing, like against Maine Jan. 13.

Despite this pothole, Northeastern still sits third in Hockey East with a month of the regular season remaining, thanks to the evolution of their game. Although goal scoring is down, coach Dave Flint sees the team’s game progressing.

“I think we’ve grown in a lot of areas, not only with individual players with their game, but as a team,” said Flint after last week’s semifinal victory. “I think we’re still trying to find some consistency in our play, but I feel like it’s way better than it was at the beginning of the year.”

The Huskies’ growth is evident most on defense. Since Thanksgiving, they have held opponents to a single goal or none eight out of nine times. That outlier? A 4-2 victory over Providence.

Having graduate student Gwyneth Philips, one of the best goalies in the nation with a .955 save percentage, definitely helps. But Northeastern’s defense was tenacious and aware last week against Harvard, and again Friday when they earned a 2-1 win against New Hampshire.

They aren’t completely reliant on Philips. Defenders are doing their best to throw opposing forwards off guard, interrupting rushes when they do get into the zone, and staying locked in to their assignments. The defensive progress should give opponents pause.

“The defensive part of it, that’s always a point of emphasis for me,” said Flint. “To hold [Harvard] to nine shots, including one shot in the third period, and just lock things down, especially in such a tight game, is a credit to the team and how they’re playing.”

Northeastern’s defense will be tasked with stopping a BU offense with newfound scoring depth. After some frustrations in the fall and early winter, the Terriers forwards have come alive, particularly twin sister sophomores Lilli and Luisa Welcke, seniors Lacey Martin and Catherine Foulem, and sophomore Clara Yuhn. Foulem had an especially good weekend as BU swept Vermont, scoring two goals, while Yuhn notched 4 points.

Like Northeastern, BU (11-10-3) seems to be working through earlier struggles at just the right point in the season. The Terriers are 5-2-2 in their last nine games, and enter Tuesday ready for revenge on the three wins the Huskies have lodged on them this season.

“We’re a threat off the rush,” said BU coach Tara Watchorn. “We’re a threat off of our forecheck. We know how to wear teams down, how to maintain possession, how to create opportunities. We’re allowing all of our skill and diversity of skill to come through when we start to work teams down and create momentum.”

The Terriers’ defense is also hitting its stride at just the right time thanks to stellar play by graduate student Nadia Mattivi and sophomore Brooke Disher.

Tuesday’s Beanpot final will showcase two teams finding ways to work with what they have and finally finding their identities as the regular season winds into its final weeks. Despite whatever struggles Northeastern and BU have had this season, playing on a historic night for women’s hockey is their reward for the progress they have made.

“I’m excited about how we’re representing the future of our program, how we’re putting in the hard work and getting rewarded for all of that,” said Watchorn. “We’re excited to make history and get to play at TD Garden.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.