Russian celebrities caught ‘almost naked’ are now dressing to appease

Now, Bilan, who once won the Eurovision song contest, was on an image-rehabilitation tour in a winter war zone — the newly prescribed path for celebrities who find themselves out in the cold in wartime Russia and wish to return to the Kremlin’s embrace.

Several weeks earlier, the musician, Dima Bilan, had been in Moscow, wearing a see-through shirt and mingling with celebrities at an “almost naked” theme party that caused an uproar in Russia and threatened to end his career.

The Russian pop star winced as the black kitten he was cuddling in Russian-occupied Ukraine licked the crook of his neck for about the 15th time.

He petted dogs and stroked kittens at animal shelters outside Donetsk. He handed out plush toys to convalescing children at a medical trauma center. He delivered new air conditioning units to a facility in need.

“Simply from a human perspective, I am worried,” he said in a video from the trip.

Public backlash has persisted since a leading Russian TV personality hosted Bilan and other entertainment stars at a hedonistic party in late December. Pro-war culture crusaders excoriated celebrities for engaging in erotic high jinks in scanty attire at a trendy Moscow club while Russian troops died on the front.

Attendees at the party have faced legal consequences, ranging from lawsuits to draft orders. Some stars lost endorsement deals or had appearances canceled. People linked to the event have scrambled to repair their reputations.

The situation has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies an unexpected opportunity to amplify their crusade for “traditional values” before the country’s presidential election in March — while portraying the “almost naked” party as an example of the moral bankruptcy the Russian leader attributes to the West.

Putin mentioned the party obliquely for the first time in comments last week, presenting it as the kind of behavior that wartime Russia will no longer tolerate, as troops come back from the front with what he called new values and priorities.

“One won’t be jumping around without pants at some party,” he said.

The anger over the Dec. 21 party has highlighted how the war is changing the rules of the game for a Russian elite that has long been insulated from hardships evident in the rest of the country. New boundaries of acceptable behavior go far beyond abstaining from antiwar dissent in an increasingly militarized and closed society.

“This very significantly changes the mode of thinking and public behavior for virtually the entire Russian elite,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. “Because now it is clear that one must behave very carefully. Now everything must correlate with military logic.”

Putin, Stanovaya suggested, is afraid of “what sorts of feelings these parties will stir up for those who are fighting, those who are losing their relatives and loved ones.” She added, “He answers to them.”

Officials and activists aligned with the Kremlin have fanned the backlash to the party, just as Russian forces executed one of the largest air attacks of the war against neighboring Ukraine, where thousands of civilians have died from Moscow’s strikes.

The contrast between the uproar in Russia over the raunchy celebrity party and the silence over the deadly attacks on Ukraine highlighted the warped information space that has emerged in Russia in the nearly two years since Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

The scandal over the party ballooned after Putin was shown images from the event and expressed personal disgust, effectively greenlighting a broadside against the celebrities, according to reports from Russian news outlets and Bloomberg News.

In particular, Putin was disturbed by a video from the party that showed a little-known Russian musician, Nikolai Vasilyev, whose stage name is Vacio, wearing nothing but a sock on his genitals and surrounded by attendees simulating a sex act, the independent Russian news outlet Agenstvo reported.

Russian officials, pro-war bloggers, conservative activists, and members of the Russian Orthodox Church swung into action, delivering a public lashing to the party’s celebrity attendees that extended to legal action and that pulled stars from state TV.

Vasilyev, 25, was detained for 15 days on charges of promoting LGBTQ propaganda and later rearrested for 10 more days after authorities said he committed hooliganism after his release.

He apologized, then released a public statement that said, “I am a heterosexual guy, I follow the laws of the Russian Federation, and I am interested only in women.” He said he had “never been a supporter of the LGBT community,” which Russia’s Supreme Court labeled an “extremist” international movement last year.

Vasilyev, whose party outfit mimicked a style that the Red Hot Chili Peppers pioneered in the 1980s, said in a video released last Tuesday on his Telegram channel that he had received a summons at the military draft office.

“Everything will be OK,” he said. “I’m coming to my senses.”

Russian authorities also opened a tax investigation into the party’s host, TV presenter Nastya Ivleyeva, and fined her for violating public order. Two Moscow courts have rejected multimillion-dollar lawsuits against her by Russian citizens claiming “moral damage,” although another lawsuit has been filed outside St. Petersburg.

Ivleyeva was seen showing off diamond and emerald body jewelry in footage from the party that circulated on the internet, and asking, “Have you ever seen 23 million rubles ($261,000) on a butt?”

Ivleyeva released a number of apology videos, noting that she would not try to take any public actions to rehabilitate herself because nothing would appear sincere — “and honestly, in this situation, I don’t even know what I could do.”

Ivleyeva, like other celebrities, made an antiwar post on social media after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 but has since kept relatively quiet about the war.

Mikhail Danilov, owner of Mutabor, the club where the party was held, sought to atone for the event by donating fragments of a relic of St. Nicholas, a saint revered by Orthodox Christians in Russia, to a church in Moscow.

In footage released on the internet, he professed to the church’s priest his opposition to “devilry” and the “dark arts,” before handing over the fragments, along with a corresponding certificate of authenticity that he said he obtained from the Vatican in November. Subsequent reports have suggested both the fragments and the documentation may have been fake.

A Moscow court later shut down Mutabor for 90 days, citing violations of “sanitary and epidemiological” rules.

After a 16-hour drive back to Moscow from Donetsk, Bilan set down his new cat’s crate, opened the door, and began coaxing the animal onto a carpet in his home.

“Don’t be afraid. Everything’s OK,” Bilan said. “You have a new, different life.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.