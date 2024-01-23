How to watch the 2024 Oscar-nominated films for best picture

Ahead of the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, see the full list of nominees for best picture below, as well as info on where to stream them and what Globe critics thought.

Meanwhile, summer blockbuster “Barbie” also earned a nomination for the award show’s top prize, as did Massachusetts-set films “American Fiction” and “The Holdovers.” “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper’s biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein, will also go head-to-head with this year’s best picture nominees.

‘American Fiction’

Filmmaker Cord Jefferson earned acclaim from critics for his hilarious and biting satire of the publishing world. “American Fiction,” which was filmed and partially set in Boston, stars actor Jeffrey Wright as author Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, whose stereotypical novel, written out of spite, catapults him to unexpected fame. Globe film critic Odie Henderson praised the performances by Wright and the cast in his four-star review, writing that not only is it “a very funny movie, but it’s also a domestic drama that features terrific acting.” The film is currently unavailable to rent or stream, but is still available to see in theaters.

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

“Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner, ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ is a murder mystery that’s more concerned with perception than resolution,” writes Henderson in his glowing three-and-a-half-star review. This French courtroom drama stars Sandra Hüller as a writer who ends up a main suspect in an investigation into the death of her husband. The film was also nominated for five Oscars in total, including a best director nod for Justine Triet. Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and YouTube

‘Barbie’

Director Greta Gerwig brought the famed Mattel doll to life in her hit comedy that swept the summer box office. Margot Robbie stars as the prototypical Barbie who goes on a journey of self-discovery while trying to repair the rift between Barbie world and the real world, as well as deal with the emotional fragility of Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. Henderson lauded the film in his four-star review, writing that “‘Barbie’ is indeed everything.” Available to stream on Max. Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and YouTube.

‘The Holdovers’

Director Alexander Payne brings audiences back in time to 1970s Massachusetts in his comedy about boarding-school misfits who can’t go home for the holidays. Paul Giamatti stars as the students’ curmudgeonly caretaker and history teacher Paul Hunham, who forms an unlikely bond with angsty student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) and head of the cafeteria Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) as they are stuck together for Christmas. Henderson praises Randolph’s performance in his three-and-a-half-star review, writing that her character “has the film’s strongest arc.” Available to stream on Peacock. Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and YouTube.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Director Martin Scorsese teams up again with actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to tell this griping western drama about the murder of Osage members in 1920s Oklahoma. Indigenous actress Lily Gladstone has earned a ton of praise this awards season for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” including a nomination for best actress at the 2024 Oscars. Henderson also lauded Gladstone’s performance in his three-star review, writing that her character “Mollie is an example of representation done right.” Available to stream on Apple TV+. Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and YouTube.

‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper both directs and stars in this dramatic biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with wife, actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. The film follows the Lawrence native’s rise to musical fame and features scenes shot at his beloved Tanglewood. Henderson wasn’t a fan — he gave “Maestro” a two-star review, writing that its lead “Cooper is the weak link that drags everything down.” Available on Netflix

‘Oppenheimer’

After dominating the Golden Globes and cleaning up at the BAFTA nominations, director Christopher Nolan’s biopic blockbuster starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer continues to have a successful awards season. Earning nods for best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best original score — not to mention a best actor nomination for star Cillian Murphy and a best director nomination for Nolan — the film is poised for a big Oscars night. Henderson wrote in his two-and-a-half star review that the three-hour film “works better in pieces than it does as a whole.” Available to stream Feb. 16 on Peacock. Available to rent now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and YouTube.

‘Past Lives’

Playwright turned filmmaker Celine Song debut feature film “Past Lives” continues to surprise this awards season. The romantic tale tells the story of former childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae (Teo Yoo) who reconnect as adults in New York. Henderson called the “Past Lives” an “achingly beautiful film” in his four-star review. Available to rent now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu

‘Poor Things’

“Barbie” meets “Frankenstein” in this wonderfully strange comedy by director Yorgos Lanthimos. Emma Stone stars as Bella, a woman resurrected by a mad scientist who embarks on a strange, erotic journey through Victorian era Europe. Henderson gave “Poor Things” a three-star review and praised Stone’s portrayal of Bella who’s “in a quixotic class all her own.” The film is currently unavailable to rent or stream, but is still available to see in theaters.

‘The Zone of Interest’

Director Jonathan Glazer’s historical drama stars Christian Friedel as a Nazi who lives in comfort with his family and wife, played by Sandra Hüller, next door to the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. Globe reviewer Natalia Winkelman writes that the film “is about the ways in which people close themselves off to destabilizing truths” in her three-and-a-half-star review. In addition to best picture, “The Zone of Interest” is nominated for best adapted screenplay, best sound, and best international feature film. The film is currently unavailable to rent or stream, but is still available to see in theaters.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.