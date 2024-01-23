And the nominees for best ‘Women in Film’ Barbies are . . .

The four dolls each wear professional outfits and come with accessories. Studio Executive Barbie is equipped with a smartphone and sunglasses; Director Barbie has a movie script play piece and wears a headset and jumpsuit ( it looks a lot like Gerwig’s own pink ensemble frequently seen on set ); Movie Star Barbie dons a glamorous gown and holds an award trophy; and Cinematographer Barbie carries a clapboard and camera.

So, Oscar nominations are in and Greta Gerwig is out in the category of best director. As usual, the list of Academy Award nominees is full of snubs and surprises — and the same could be said of Mattel’s recently unveiled line of “Women in Film” Barbie dolls , the latest in its “Career of the Year” collection.

Barbie has worked in 250-plus professions since the doll’s creation in 1959, and the “Women in Film” quartet is meant to encourage fans “to explore the world and follow their dreams,” according to Mattel’s website. But earlier this month, critics were quick to call out who was missing from the collection in the wake of the writers and actors strikes that interrupted many projects and promotional events last year, including the “Barbie” press run.

“Where is Screenwriter Barbie?” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” series creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Does Mattel not know how to make sweatpants? Does Mattel not know how to get avocado toast on a t-shirt and just kind of leave it there?”

“No writer Barbie. No grip Barbie. No Teamster Barbie,” tweeted “The Wire” writer David Simon. “No key set PA Barbie who has to go into Movie Star Barbie’s trailer and tell the delicate flower to get the [bleep] down to set because 120 other pissed-off Barbie’s are waiting for her. That film taught Mattel nothing.”

Maybe Mattel could consider an Oscars edition: Like the Academy, we nominate Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and, of course, legendary film editor Thelma Schoonmaker as cinematic role models who inspire others to break out of the box.

It got us thinking about all the “Women in Film” Barbies we’d like to see in the future: Costume Designer Barbie (calling Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter), Producer Barbie, Location Manager Barbie, Craft Service Barbie, and — heck yeah — Screenwriter Barbie in sweatpants.

There could even be an Extra Barbie. Oh wait, there already is — his name is Ken.

