And the nominees for best ‘Women in Film’ Barbies are . . .

So, Oscar nominations are in and Greta Gerwig is out in the category of best director. As usual, the list of Academy Award nominees is full of snubs and surprises — and the same could be said of Mattel’s recently unveiled line of “Women in Film” Barbie dolls, the latest in its “Career of the Year” collection.
The four dolls each wear professional outfits and come with accessories. Studio Executive Barbie is equipped with a smartphone and sunglasses; Director Barbie has a movie script play piece and wears a headset and jumpsuit (it looks a lot like Gerwig’s own pink ensemble frequently seen on set); Movie Star Barbie dons a glamorous gown and holds an award trophy; and Cinematographer Barbie carries a clapboard and camera.
Advertisement
Barbie has worked in 250-plus professions since the doll’s creation in 1959, and the “Women in Film” quartet is meant to encourage fans “to explore the world and follow their dreams,” according to Mattel’s website. But earlier this month, critics were quick to call out who was missing from the collection in the wake of the writers and actors strikes that interrupted many projects and promotional events last year, including the “Barbie” press run.
“Where is Screenwriter Barbie?” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” series creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Does Mattel not know how to make sweatpants? Does Mattel not know how to get avocado toast on a t-shirt and just kind of leave it there?”
“No writer Barbie. No grip Barbie. No Teamster Barbie,” tweeted “The Wire” writer David Simon. “No key set PA Barbie who has to go into Movie Star Barbie’s trailer and tell the delicate flower to get the [bleep] down to set because 120 other pissed-off Barbie’s are waiting for her. That film taught Mattel nothing.”
Advertisement
Maybe Mattel could consider an Oscars edition: Like the Academy, we nominate Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and, of course, legendary film editor Thelma Schoonmaker as cinematic role models who inspire others to break out of the box.
It got us thinking about all the “Women in Film” Barbies we’d like to see in the future: Costume Designer Barbie (calling Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter), Producer Barbie, Location Manager Barbie, Craft Service Barbie, and — heck yeah — Screenwriter Barbie in sweatpants.
There could even be an Extra Barbie. Oh wait, there already is — his name is Ken.
What about Locations Barbie? PA Barbie? Grip Barbie? GIVE ME TEAMSTER BARBIE! https://t.co/Q2EPbl8PDr— Natalie Ballard (@NatalieBallard_) January 10, 2024
the barbie set of women in film behind the camera actually does mean something bc when i was a kid i didn't know there even were women directors and i was forcing my friends to be in videos i directed and edited without realizing it was something i could try to do as a career— lauren ♈️ (@cruellittlecat) January 15, 2024
Studio Executive Barbie but no Sound Recordist Barbie? no Depressed Screenwriter Barbie? no Office PA Barbie? this is not very representative of the women in film in MY circles https://t.co/DlIX5oEf21— jane (@jane_mulcahy) January 10, 2024
Where is Screenwriter Barbie? Does Mattel not know how to make sweatpants? Does Mattel not know how to get avocado toast on a t-shirt and just kind of leave it there? https://t.co/VXmZIjaP7N— Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) January 10, 2024
This is amazing. And also… what? they didn’t want the Barbie who is hunched over her laptop with too much coffee screenwriter addition?!— Amanda Deibert 🍾🥂 (@amandadeibert) January 11, 2024
® Career of the Year Women in Film Dolls | Mattel https://t.co/56xZAdQzLZ
AKA "ozempic Barbie" https://t.co/OTo07TDP9D— Christine Vachon (@kvpi) January 10, 2024
“Where’s screenwriter Barbie??!!!!”— Dan Plagens (@dan_plagens) January 10, 2024
Screenwriter Barbie: https://t.co/9nJMA8muCa pic.twitter.com/phREsqsWJj
we need a barbie who works in social media for a brand https://t.co/ON9KFqhUQZ— gabaghoul ♡ (@gabby_frost) January 11, 2024
A lot of jokes about the "Women in Film" Barbie set, but honestly... it is truly a bummer there's no female writer doll.— @benjaminjs.bsky.social (@BenjaminJS) January 10, 2024
Mattel’s new “women in film” range, unveiled on Wednesday, includes a “studio executive Barbie”, a “film star Barbie”, a “director Barbie” and a “cinematographer Barbie”, but leaves the people responsible for scripts unrepresented.https://t.co/OsQfnj6M1Q— Jane Fleming (@fleming77) January 11, 2024
call me when there’s an animator barbie with carpal tunnel and crippling anxiety https://t.co/C2lJ7Bt18i— Christian Garcia (@moldylamp) January 10, 2024
Listen I get it that there’s no screenwriter Barbie. If I was 7 and someone gave me a crying Barbie with dog hair and a toothpaste stain on her sweatshirt I would not be super inspired. https://t.co/RpUQE1Rbbi— carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 10, 2024
Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser. Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.