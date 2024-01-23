Juno Temple did a nice job playing a tiger in ‘Fargo’

Just a last word about the fifth season of “Fargo,” which wrapped up last week. Actually, two words: Juno Temple. She was outstanding on the show, and she elevated what was otherwise a sometimes underbaked story line. It was a kick watching her bring new dimensions to the bland midwestern niceness that has been the fuel of the FX series all along. Behind Dot’s put-on niceness there was real niceness — tethered to some extraordinary fighting skills.
Jon Hamm was also excellent, with his ice-cold eyes and his nipple rings. He was an effective heavy, wielding religion like a battle ax at anyone who disagreed with him. But Temple, as Dot Lyon, was the heart of the show, the person who’d been victimized by — and survived — Hamm’s Sheriff Roy Tillman and his autocratic, misogynistic ways. It was her safety and freedom I was rooting for throughout, relishing every time she slipped out of a bad situation simply on the strength of her sharp instincts. Temple’s Dot was a tiger, but only when she had to be, in the name of her husband and daughter.
I was anxious about the British actor’s Minnesota accent for about two seconds. She nailed it, and wielded it seemingly effortlessly, and when I saw her on a talk show using her regular voice and discussing “Dawt,” I was thrown. She beautifully extended the “Fargo” legacy of strong women, which began in the movie with Frances McDormand’s Marge Gunderson. I enjoyed Temple in “Ted Lasso” and “The Offer,” but her turn in “Fargo” was stunning.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.