Juno Temple did a nice job playing a tiger in ‘Fargo’

Just a last word about the fifth season of “Fargo,” which wrapped up last week. Actually, two words: Juno Temple. She was outstanding on the show, and she elevated what was otherwise a sometimes underbaked story line. It was a kick watching her bring new dimensions to the bland midwestern niceness that has been the fuel of the FX series all along. Behind Dot’s put-on niceness there was real niceness — tethered to some extraordinary fighting skills.

Jon Hamm was also excellent, with his ice-cold eyes and his nipple rings. He was an effective heavy, wielding religion like a battle ax at anyone who disagreed with him. But Temple, as Dot Lyon, was the heart of the show, the person who’d been victimized by — and survived — Hamm’s Sheriff Roy Tillman and his autocratic, misogynistic ways. It was her safety and freedom I was rooting for throughout, relishing every time she slipped out of a bad situation simply on the strength of her sharp instincts. Temple’s Dot was a tiger, but only when she had to be, in the name of her husband and daughter.