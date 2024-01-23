fb-pixelOscar nominations 2024 full list: Watch stream, live updates Skip to main content
96th Academy Awards

Watch the 2024 Oscar nominations full list announcement

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated January 23, 2024, 10 minutes ago
Oscar statuettes appeared backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. Nominations for the 2024 Oscars will be announced on Tuesday.Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

The nominees for the 2024 Oscars will be revealed on Tuesday morning, with movies like “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” and more vying for award season wins.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will present the list of nominations for each of the 23 categories during an event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. The nomination announcement will stream live on the Oscars website and social media channels beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will also air live on ABC.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences previously announced in December its shortlist of nominees across 10 categories, including nods for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things,” and “The Zone of Interest.” The ceremony for the 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel once again serving as host for the show, which airs live on ABC at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Related: Oscar noms drop today. Will Jeffrey Wright get his due? Will ‘Barbie’ be ‘Kenough’?

See the nominations announcement live stream below, and check back for updates on the full list of this year’s nominees.

Watch the Oscars nominations 2024 announcement

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.