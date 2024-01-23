Watch the 2024 Oscar nominations full list announcement

The nominees for the 2024 Oscars will be revealed on Tuesday morning, with movies like “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” and more vying for award season wins.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will present the list of nominations for each of the 23 categories during an event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. The nomination announcement will stream live on the Oscars website and social media channels beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will also air live on ABC.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences previously announced in December its shortlist of nominees across 10 categories, including nods for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things,” and “The Zone of Interest.” The ceremony for the 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel once again serving as host for the show, which airs live on ABC at 7 p.m.