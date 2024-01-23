All the reactions to ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, star Margot Robbie getting snubbed at the Oscars

Not everyone is happy in Barbie Land after Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement, as “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were both snubbed in major categories.

The summer blockbuster received eight nominations in total, including best picture, best costume design, best production design, and two nods for best original song (”I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”). However, Gerwig didn’t receive a nomination for best director, while Robbie was snubbed in the best actress category.

“Barbie” co-star America Ferrera did cinch a best supporting actress nomination, while Ryan Gosling received a nod for best supporting actor. Gerwig’s sole nomination came from best adapted screenplay.