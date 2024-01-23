All the reactions to ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, star Margot Robbie getting snubbed at the Oscars

Not everyone is happy in Barbie Land after Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement, as “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were both snubbed in major categories.
The summer blockbuster received eight nominations in total, including best picture, best costume design, best production design, and two nods for best original song (”I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”). However, Gerwig didn’t receive a nomination for best director, while Robbie was snubbed in the best actress category.
“Barbie” co-star America Ferrera did cinch a best supporting actress nomination, while Ryan Gosling received a nod for best supporting actor. Gerwig’s sole nomination came from best adapted screenplay.
Fans — and even famous faces like author Stephen King — took to social media Tuesday to express their disappointment with the Academy. Many noted the irony of Gosling’s nomination for his role as Ken, Barbie’s supportive boyfriend who uses the patriarchy to control Barbie Land, in contrast to Robbie’s performance as Barbie, who discovers what it means to be human over the course of the film.
America Ferrera, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, reacts to the #Oscars snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig:— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 23, 2024
“I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. […] What Margot… pic.twitter.com/icZXupdQ51
No nom for Greta Gerwig? Can that actually be true?— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 23, 2024
Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 23, 2024
Oscar nomination goes to … Ken. #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/mQ8xlYPzc3
As wonderful as America Ferrera is in Barbie, her now iconic monologue being recognized but not Margot Robbie’s subtle mannerism of experiencing what it is to be human is baffling. She IS the movie. #Oscars fumbled it real bad here. pic.twitter.com/SwNNzkX3ep— Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) January 23, 2024
barbie being the box office and just cultural phenomenon it was and margot robbie doesn’t get a best actress nomination and greta gerwig doesn’t get a best director nom…. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/af6BLqmSzr— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 23, 2024
Wow. My biggest surprise in #Oscar nominations today - Greta Gerwig snubbed in best director category and Margot Robbie snubbed in best actress. Seems to be a bit of Barbie backlash among Oscar voters...just sayin... pic.twitter.com/dn1hJdeT8a— Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 23, 2024
The Oscars just unironically gave us the plot of the Barbie movie. https://t.co/8zUBbOJv2u— Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 23, 2024
Diversity Win! Man in Woman-Dominated Movie Gets Oscar Nomination: https://t.co/ITONS16RXD pic.twitter.com/bObiH9usjQ— Reductress (@Reductress) January 23, 2024
greta gerwig being snubbed at the #Oscars despite barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me… pic.twitter.com/cjzqkmOzYU— Zac⚡️ (@zacidk) January 23, 2024
the Academy on their way to nominate Ken but not Barbie pic.twitter.com/WWwP1Zs0Yw— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) January 23, 2024
So the whole point of the barbie movie was to empower women and show that we are strong and capable in a very male dominated world, yet the leading actress and director wasn’t nominated for an Oscar???? Tell me you didn’t understand the meaning of the film without telling me. pic.twitter.com/YBA5vt34Om— aims ⸆⸉ 🦋 IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (@shimmeringtay13) January 23, 2024
