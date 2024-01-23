fb-pixelFans react to Oscar nominations snubs for Barbie's Greta Gerwig Skip to main content

All the reactions to ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, star Margot Robbie getting snubbed at the Oscars

By Adri Pray Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2024, 14 minutes ago
Greta Gerwig (with Margot Robbie) accepts the Best Director Award for 'Barbie' onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Not everyone is happy in Barbie Land after Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement, as “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were both snubbed in major categories.

The summer blockbuster received eight nominations in total, including best picture, best costume design, best production design, and two nods for best original song (”I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?”). However, Gerwig didn’t receive a nomination for best director, while Robbie was snubbed in the best actress category.

“Barbie” co-star America Ferrera did cinch a best supporting actress nomination, while Ryan Gosling received a nod for best supporting actor. Gerwig’s sole nomination came from best adapted screenplay.

Advertisement

Fans — and even famous faces like author Stephen King — took to social media Tuesday to express their disappointment with the Academy. Many noted the irony of Gosling’s nomination for his role as Ken, Barbie’s supportive boyfriend who uses the patriarchy to control Barbie Land, in contrast to Robbie’s performance as Barbie, who discovers what it means to be human over the course of the film.

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.

Boston Globe Today