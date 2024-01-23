Paul Lynch seeks the ‘quiet inner wisdom of the self’

Paul Lynch’s 2023 Booker Prize-winning novel, “Prophet Song,” answers a question that looms in the shadows of many people’s minds these days: What would happen if your country slid into tyranny? “Prophet Song” is the Irish author’s fifth novel. Lynch will read from his novel on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books .

LYNCH: I went back to Alexandre Dumas’s “The Count of Monte Cristo,” which I had never finished. I remember being a bit cranky about it at the time. Now I love it. Dumas can be a reminder of the quality of a story well told. I also just bought Mary Oliver’s “Devotions.” These poems seek a clear path through our befuddlement into the moment.

BOOKS: Do you read a lot of poetry?

LYNCH: I primarily read novels, but I love poetry too. Nonfiction gets the least attention from me. I still read it, but in this age of knowledge seeking I find that there is something deeply fundamental that has been lost, which is that quiet of the inner wisdom of the self that poets and fiction writers are always trying to tap into.

BOOKS: What have been some of your favorite novels in recent months?

LYNCH: I reread what I call core novels, such as Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying,” which is his grand statement about the human condition, and Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness,” which I listened to. I’m not inclined to audio books, but during the Booker melee, I found it difficult to find time to read and I began to miss it. Someone recommended trying an audio book. So, I listened to Kenneth Branagh’s reading of “Heart of Darkness.” It was a revelation. I love that book but somehow Branagh squeezed more out of it for me.

BOOKS: Do you reread a lot?

LYNCH: Yes. I’m feeling the urge to reread “Pedro Páramo,” from the 1950s, by Juan Rulfo, the great Mexican novelist. I’ve read that novel six or seven times, and it quietly changed my life. It’s been said that Gabriel García Márquez learned every word of it by heart. Not a lot of people know it, but it’s a defining novel of the 20th century. Without it, I don’t believe magical realism would have been possible.

BOOKS: What contemporary novels have you read and liked recently?

LYNCH: I loved Fernanda Melchor’s “Hurricane Season.” She has borrowed from Faulkner and brought it south to Mexico. She is able to reach deeply into the psyche, almost all the way down to the realm of myths and dreams. That kind of writing is very unique. I devoured Jon Fosse’s “Septology.” There’s a wonderful hypnotic charge to the writing. I cheered when he won the Nobel because he is a writer who has really earned it.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a kid?

LYNCH: My parents were having trouble keeping me in books so they got me a job at the local secondhand bookshop when I was 11. There were long days when the owner would leave me in charge. I would sit and read. At home, my father kept books high on a shelf that he wouldn’t let me read because I was too young. As soon as I got to the bookshop, I immediately started reading those books. Like Jack Higgins’s “The Eagle Has Landed.” I thought that was marvelous. I was done with kids’ books.

BOOKS: When did you become the reader that you are?

LYNCH: When I decided to write seriously rather than just dreaming about it. I was a serious reader before that, but I started reading like a writer. Once you start reading like that you can’t unlearn it, and it becomes problematic for the enjoyment of books. So much of writing seems problematic to me, as if the writer hasn’t done enough work.

BOOKS: Is there a book you feel guilty about not finishing?

LYNCH: I regret not finishing Hermann Broch’s “The Death of Virgil.” Looking at it, I can see where I stopped reading and when. Here’s a bus ticket from 2000! This has been plaguing me for 24 years! Funny, isn’t it? Why didn’t I finish it? Maybe I wasn’t ready then. Maybe I am now.

