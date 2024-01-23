Mass. congressional delegation demands update on Steward Health Care crisis

“The abrupt closure of Steward’s Massachusetts hospitals would significantly limit access to inpatient critical care and inpatient behavioral health care, as well as maternal and newborn health services in eastern Massachusetts,” the lawmakers said in a news release. “The burden of Steward hospital closures would be borne primarily by the Massachusetts residents who already experience the greatest challenges accessing health care.”

The request, from the state’s two U.S. senators and all nine of its U.S. House members, cited recent reporting by the Boston Globe that detailed the depths of Steward’s financial distress. The system, which operates nine hospitals in Massachusetts, has been in conversations with the state about what it might do next.

Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are demanding updates from Steward Health Care system about how it plans to stabilize its teetering business before it creates a public health crisis.

Advertisement

Lawmakers said that residents, workers, regulators and elected officials must have a seat at the table to discuss Steward’s plans “to ensure continued access to high quality medical care,” given that the health system spans eastern Massachusetts and employs more than 16,000 nurses, doctors and other front line health care workers in the state.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Steward, in a recent statement, said it was struggling due in part to the relatively low rates it receives for services to Medicaid patients. And even for patients with better-paying commercial insurance, Steward said, its hospitals still receive lower payments than those made to academic medical centers

“This gap has only continued to increase and most community hospitals — including Steward hospitals in Massachusetts — are suffering losses that jeopardize their ability to continue to offer services,” Steward said in a statement.

A representative from Steward could not immediately be reached for comment about the congressional statement.

The memo came from the entire delegation, including U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Seth Moulton, William Keating, Richard Neal, Stephen Lynch, Lori Trahan, James McGovern, Katherine Clark, and Jake Auchincloss.

Advertisement

The Boston Globe reported last week that Steward’s financial distress has been escalating for more than a year. This month, Steward’s landlord revealed in a news release that the health system hadn’t been paying its full rent for months and would contemplate selling off hospitals nationally.

In ongoing conversations with the state, Steward has requested state money, voiced a desire to transfer ownership of some hospitals, and at times said it may have to close some facilities, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named due to the sensitive nature of ongoing conversations.

In December, Steward publicly announced it will close its rehabilitation hospital in Stoughton.





Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.