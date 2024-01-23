Find your people

Today we launched a new season of the Love Letters podcast. The theme of the season: Thanks for the Help.

In this first episode of Season 9, you’ll hear a portrait of two people and their lasting, beautiful bond.

Meet Ray, a longtime Love Letters listener who is 23. A few years ago, while at summer camp in North Carolina, Ray was wrestling with some of life’s biggest questions. Ray, needed help when they were a teen and started dating a girl for the first time at summer camp. They found support from a counselor, Maria, who was in her 20s, and seemed to know everything. Ray and Maria talked about how to pursue a crush, even though it was scary. Later, Maria was supportive as Ray came out as queer and nonbinary.