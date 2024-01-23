Find your people

Today we launched a new season of the Love Letters podcast. The theme of the season: Thanks for the Help.
In this first episode of Season 9, you’ll hear a portrait of two people and their lasting, beautiful bond.
Meet Ray, a longtime Love Letters listener who is 23. A few years ago, while at summer camp in North Carolina, Ray was wrestling with some of life’s biggest questions. Ray, needed help when they were a teen and started dating a girl for the first time at summer camp. They found support from a counselor, Maria, who was in her 20s, and seemed to know everything. Ray and Maria talked about how to pursue a crush, even though it was scary. Later, Maria was supportive as Ray came out as queer and nonbinary.
Advertisement
Their friendship continued after camp, and eventually Ray learned Maria was also getting help – in unexpected ways. This is a heartwarming and surprising story about how two people can change each other’s lives for a very long time.
I don’t know if I would be here without Maria. Certainly this version of myself, the confidently queer and trans person who keeps an open heart and tries to do the hard but right thing, would not be here.
Get ready to have feelings, and if any of our Season 9 episodes make you want to call someone who helped you, go for it.
Find the episode here.