What it’s like to walk a cat. (And what motivates the patient people on the other end of the leash.)

Meera, a cat, had led us up a hill, after setting out on a constitutional with her owner, Catherine Serianni, a Boston-based medical researcher who had adopted Meera several months prior. Meera, she said, seemed to choose her. Soon, Serianni fitted Meera with a harness and leash, and Meera, curious and easy-going, didn’t mind.

The sun melted like a pat of butter into the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Runners bounded around the path, Huskies pranced, and older couples held hands on their evening walk. As for me, I was crouched in the brush with my back to it all, trying to figure out what Meera found so interesting in the trees.

“When I first brought her home, she was in everything,” said Serianni. “She climbed in the dishwasher. She was in the laundry room. ... Usually cats need a little bit of an adjustment period to get used to new space, but not her.”

Now, Meera and Serianni walk regularly outdoors, or at least frequently. There’s nothing too regular about walking a cat, a practice that requires resetting one’s expectations at every turn. So when Meera chose to lead us into the trees, we followed. The first thing to know about walking a cat is that usually, the cat walks you.

“For humans, it might be less exciting, but there’s also a lot that I can’t see in here that she can,” said Serianni, as we waited next to Meera, who was transfixed by distant rustling in the trees.

Whatever it was, it was a show clearly tailored for catlike senses. Without any of my own, I was forced to take Meera’s purr for it.

Andi Balser walks with Gwendolyn, a registered therapy cat who loves woodland adventures. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Meera had arrived at the park that day chauffeured by Serianni in a cat-size backpack. The dappled gray cat padded across the park bench, sniffing the back of a woman facing the opposite direction. When Serianni clipped on the leash, Meera headed into the grass to poke about the base of a large tree.

“She was always a really curious cat,” said Serianni, before she was interrupted by her first fan of the evening, among several. A leashed cat is uncommon, and Meera, kittenish and mottled, attracts questions and compliments. Serianni maintains Meera’s flea and tick prevention, and carries paw wipes.

Meera began to meander: she sat, she stretched. Serianni handed me the leash. Meera wandered further up the hill and I followed, to a hidden trail I’d never seen before. Couples picnicked in privacy amid the quiet grove.

“She’s like, ‘Yeah, OK, this is how you do it.’” said Serianni, who did her best to translate.

“If you came and saw us tomorrow, it would be a totally different walk,” said Serianni. Meera might walk the path, or watch the water from a bench. “I guess this behavior makes sense,” she said. “Because she looked at that. Now it’s time to look at this.”

Meera the cat, taking it all in. Lindsay Crudele

In Petersham, a majestic longhair named Gwendolyn takes her walks in the forest, along with human Andi Balser. Leashed walking was a way for Gwendolyn to accompany Balser’s registered therapy dog, and Gwendolyn’s apparent role model. Balser’s pack also includes horses, chickens, a turkey, and a duck, and Gwendolyn is friends with them all, between her gig as a registered therapy cat visiting schools and libraries.

On their walks, Gwendolyn leads the crew, often vaulting over old stone walls, turning back to make sure her pack saw her gymnastics.

“She likes to check in and make sure that everybody’s together,” said Balser. At water crossings, Gwendolyn seems to show off, insisting on navigating them by herself.

“She much prefers to independently figure out how she’s going to get across,” said Balser. “She is irritated if I just pick her up and drop her on the other side.”

Balser said the most important piece is knowing your animal. And she isn’t interested in teaching Gwendolyn other sorts of tricks.

“I just want her to live her best life,” she said.

Andi Balser carriers Gwendolyn, a registered therapy cat who loves woodland adventures. “I just want her to live her best life,” Balser said. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In order to do that, preparation helps. Multiple cat behaviorists with whom I consulted said that not every cat is going to be a good candidate for the practice. Cats can startle easily, and a slow and patient introduction to new experiences is key.

Practically speaking, the walk area should be well-lit, and an owner should be able to scan for dogs or coyotes, said Terri Bright, a clinical behaviorist at Angell Memorial Hospital. A well-fitted harness and leash is important, as is an identification tag. For all-season cats like Meera, try a coat. Four to six weeks of harness conditioning can lead into short outdoor exposures using the cat’s favorite foods as a treat. Then, unlike a typical dog walk, allow the cat to lead, following scents and other sensory stimuli as opposed to following a specific path. But letting the cat out of the bag can come with consequences.

“One potential side effect of this, and something that I’ve heard from clients, is that now the cat wants to go out all the time, every day,” said Bright. “You can’t keep them on the farm once they’ve seen Paris.”

Not everyone is a fan of the practice. Rachel Gellar, a cat behaviorist, urged caution above all.

“Cats become stressed and frightened by change, unpredictability, and new experiences, including dogs, strange people, loud noises, and cars,” she said. “Cats don’t like to feel restrained, and they want to know they can run, hide, and avoid potential threats at any moment.”

That means relinquishing navigation to your cat.

Andi Balser said Gwendolyn likes to figure things out on her own when they are out walking. “She is irritated if I just pick her up and drop her on the other side" of a water crossing, she said. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“You cannot tug on the leash to make a cat change direction,” said animal behaviorist Alana Stevenson in an email. “People tend to jerk their dogs on leash when walking them, which isn’t a good way to teach dogs, but this approach will absolutely not work on a cat.”

And so that evening by the reservoir, we waited with Meera, Serianni and I discussing what may or may not be poison ivy, and talking about cat stuff. I asked whether Meera has changed how Serianni takes a walk.

“She has definitely brought my attention to things that I probably wouldn’t stop and look at,” she said. “Like, I would not stand facing this direction for 10 minutes.”

It’s true. None of us got our steps in that night. But what we gained could be priceless.

“It’s easy for me to be like, ‘OK, do the walk, do it fast all the way around,’” said Serianni. “But she literally stops and smells the roses.”

Serianni offered to redirect Meera, but I declined. I wanted to see things Meera’s way. But to join her, I had to soothe my own restlessness, seeking the alchemy of patience that turns tedium into meditation.

Crickets chirped, distant traffic beeped, and just ahead, a squirrel chucked acorns at the earth.

“This is probably — technically — the most interesting information-loaded direction to face for a while,” said Serianni. “It’s almost like she’s observing all of the neighborhood without getting too close to the point where it feels unsafe.”

I wondered what a cat — adopted in the cradle and nurtured lovingly into young adulthood — knew about safety, and fear.

“There’s kind of a continuum of [fearful] to bold,” said Bright. Inherently fearful cats, such as ones who respond poorly to a dropped pan, might not be good walkers. But it might be a good idea for one that spends its days with its nose pressed to the window, or an adventurous one like Meera.

“I think part of the reason that she’s so chill is that she doesn’t know that there’s things to be afraid of in the outside world,” said Serianni.

If Meera had known fear, it was by now old news to her, who had traveled cross-country to her new home in Boston, and now frequents the reservoir path. All evening I wished I could ask Meera herself, but I realized her directive was clear: in the face of fear, be still, and be curious. So we kept listening.

Lindsay Crudele can be reached at lcrudele@gmail.com.