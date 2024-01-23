In praise of The Cheesecake Factory, and the simple pleasure of chains

Go on, judge me. But I’d been craving The Cheesecake Factory ever since my colleague, Love Letters’s Meredith Goldstein, hosted a podcast singing its praises as a date locale. And though I wasn’t going on a first date — more like a 1,000th one with these pals — I had butterflies in my stomach just the same. I was going to The Cheesecake Factory!

Everyone was so incredibly excited. It was like planning a trip to Disney World: We knew it would be crowded, and we knew it was kind of basic. But we also knew exactly what we’d get, and it’d be fantastic.

Last week, a group of high school friends took me out for my birthday. They asked where I wanted to go, probably assuming I’d choose some swanky restaurant or cutting-edge cocktail bar they’d never heard of. But my answer was simple: The Cheesecake Factory, please.

When I should have been working, I’d peruse the menu, which comes complete with tempting imagery — cheeseburger spring rolls! tuna nachos! I began sending photos of various dishes to my friends, who’d send their favorites back. It became a nightly routine: middle-aged women, fawning over taquitos and strategizing our meal. Now, we only had to decide which location to visit. Burlington? Chestnut Hill? That’s the nice thing about the Cheesecake Factory: There are tons of ‘em close by.

We ended up at the South Shore Plaza branch at 6 p.m. on a very busy Saturday night. There was a line at the host stand, spilling toward the entrance. But no matter: We had made a reservation through the Cheesecake Rewards program (happily, everyone’s a VIP; you just need to sign up), so we were whisked to our table right away.

Inside, it could’ve been 1994 or 2024. There is a timeless, Las Vegas-ish quality to The Cheesecake Factory: pendant lighting, parquet floors, columns out of an ancient Roman bathhouse, exterior that looks like a cross between a casino and a condo development. But when you’re there, it’s easy to feel like part of something bigger than yourself — a factory, indeed — where everyone is the same: standard, welcome.

We ambled past a glass case of glossy cheesecakes and settled into our booth, greeted by an unflappable server named Linda, who didn’t chide us for having one fewer person in our party than planned (scheduling woes) and who gamely hung up my winter coat when it tumbled to the floor (I didn’t notice; too busy with tuna nachos). Linda truly seemed as happy to be there as we were.

At first, I felt a food-snob impulse, as if I had to explain to Linda that we eat out a lot but, ha-ha, sometimes you just want The Cheesecake Factory! Who did I think I was? She was working there, and she was excited that we were there, too! She wasn’t some faceless corporate entity created by a menu committee: She was Linda from the South Shore. We didn’t need to make excuses for our pedestrian tastes. We just had to enjoy the meal, like everybody else. And we sure did.

In a world of unpleasant surprises, you will find nothing but familiarity here. But, on some level, I was surprised: Our food was truly superb. The menu is famously long and reads like Mad Libs mixed with AI: crab, seafood, cheese, wontons, salsa, alfredo sauce, nachos, avocados, egg rolls, tacos, pasta, steak Diane, huevos rancheros, milkshakes. In most situations, an endless menu is suspicious at worst and bedeviling at best: Why so many choices? Can this kitchen execute anything well? But here, my disparate group (including someone who hates spicy food and a vegetarian) found their dream meals — all-day brunch and tuna nachos on a crunchy bed of wontons. I devoured rigatoni in a tangy vodka sauce.

“Sometimes you just want pasta, right?” Linda said knowingly. Sure do.

The pasta was exactly al dente. The vodka sauce was proportioned just right. Factory, indeed. Sometimes, a formula works. And, often, incredibly talented chefs get their starts at places just like this one.

One of our friends couldn’t make it, so we FaceTimed her into the meal and propped her against a cheeseburger eggroll platter, recounting every dish as she oohed and aahed. Linda didn’t look askance; she’d seen stranger celebrations before. The portions were gigantic (of course), and she was happy to bring boxes — or to pack everything up herself. We weren’t rushed away from our booth and hustled out the door. We could’ve stayed there for hours, scooping up stray pieces of tuna in tangy mayonnaise and swiping egg rolls through a quartet of bad-for-you sauces that hit every note: creamy, spicy, buttery.

Finally, we walked back to the parking lot, Styrofoam trays bouncing against our coats, knowing we’d eat well for days. I turned over my shoulder to look at that gaudy façade and thought: The Cheesecake Factory is a common denominator in a world that needs more of them. It’s easily accessible; there’s a type of food for everybody; and anyone can become a VIP. What’s wrong with that?

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.