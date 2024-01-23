Recipe: If you’re looking for a plant-based dish loaded with flavor, try this chickpea coconut curry

4. Add the peas and spinach. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until the peas are warmed through and the spinach is wilted. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

3. Add the water and scrape the bottom of the pan to release the browned bits and spices. Add the chickpeas and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer, stirring often, for 15 minutes.

1. In a flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until it softens. Add the chile, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

A common complaint from omnivores who are delving into the world of plant-based dishes is that the food lacks flavor, or whatever it is that they're used to finding in meat-centric dishes. This criticism does not apply to curries. Curry powder is an Anglicized version of the traditional Indian spice mix that might contain ginger, fennel, mace, cumin, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, and turmeric, though there are endless variations. To keep things simple for this recipe, we're using ready-made curry powder with some extra ground cumin. To amp up flavors in the pot, add a small hot pepper (seeds removed for a milder heat), along with onion, garlic, and fresh ginger. Also for convenience, use canned chickpeas, which only need to simmer for a few minutes to meld with the other aromatics in the pot. A can of coconut milk yields an appealing creamy sauce, perfect for cold nights; the full fat version is best here. Add peas and spinach for a bit of green, then spoon the finished dish over rice or alongside toasted naan. Top with ample herbs and serve with a wedge of lime. It's all easy enough to add to the weeknight rotation, and exciting enough for weekend guests.

Serves 4

A common complaint from omnivores who are delving into the world of plant-based dishes is that the food lacks flavor, or whatever it is that they're used to finding in meat-centric dishes. This criticism does not apply to curries. Curry powder is an Anglicized version of the traditional Indian spice mix that might contain ginger, fennel, mace, cumin, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, and turmeric, though there are endless variations. To keep things simple for this recipe, we're using ready-made curry powder with some extra ground cumin. To amp up flavors in the pot, add a small hot pepper (seeds removed for a milder heat), along with onion, garlic, and fresh ginger. Also for convenience, use canned chickpeas, which only need to simmer for a few minutes to meld with the other aromatics in the pot. A can of coconut milk yields an appealing creamy sauce, perfect for cold nights; the full fat version is best here. Add peas and spinach for a bit of green, then spoon the finished dish over rice or alongside toasted naan. Top with ample herbs and serve with a wedge of lime. It's all easy enough to add to the weeknight rotation, and exciting enough for weekend guests.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 small onion, chopped 1 small hot chile pepper, such as serrano, seeded and finely chopped 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1½ tablespoons curry powder 1½ teaspoons ground cumin Salt, to taste ½ cup water 2 cans (15 ounces each) chickpeas, drained 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk ½ cup frozen green peas 4 ounces baby spinach ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro ¼ cup chopped fresh mint 1 lime, cut into wedges

1. In a flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until it softens. Add the chile, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

2. Stir in the curry powder, cumin, and a generous pinch of salt. Toast the spices, stirring, for 1 minute.

3. Add the water and scrape the bottom of the pan to release the browned bits and spices. Add the chickpeas and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer, stirring often, for 15 minutes.

4. Add the peas and spinach. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until the peas are warmed through and the spinach is wilted. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.