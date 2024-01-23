Recipe: Wake up winter taste buds with citrusy pearl couscous, sweet potatoes, and pomegranate

5. Sprinkle with some of the feta; spoon the rest of the feta into a small serving bowl. Serve the salad warm with the remaining dressing.

Serves 4

Unlike the tiny, fluffy grains of Mediterranean couscous, pearl couscous is larger, about the size of small French lentils. As the name suggests, it actually resembles pearls. Pearl couscous is a type of pasta (made from toasted semolina), with a slightly nutty taste and a subtle chewy texture. You cook it like rice, for about 8 to 10 minutes, until it is tender and has absorbed the water in the pan. To serve it, add spears of roasted sweet potato, an orange-lime dressing, chickpeas, and fresh cilantro and mint, and you've assembled a filling salad for lunch or for a light supper with a bowl of soup. While the couscous is hot, stir in few handfuls of baby spinach so it barely wilts. Crunchy pomegranate, crumbled feta, bits of fresh herbs, and citrus flavors will perk up your winter taste buds.

DRESSING

Grated rind of 1 orange Juice of 1 orange (about 1/3 cup) Juice of 1 lime (about 3 tablespoons), or more to taste ½ teaspoon honey Salt and pepper, to taste ⅓ cup olive oil

1. In a small bowl, whisk the orange rind and juice, lime juice, honey, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Whisk in the olive oil and taste for seasoning. Add more salt, pepper, or lime juice, if you like.

SALAD

2 large (about 1 pound) sweet potatoes, scrubbed, halved crosswise, and cut lengthwise into spears 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 2 teaspoons ground coriander 1 cup pearl couscous 1½ cups water 2 handfuls baby spinach 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained ½ cup pomegranate arils (seeds), from 1 medium pomegranate Handful fresh cilantro leaves Handful fresh mint leaves ½ cup crumbled feta

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the potatoes with the olive oil and spread the spears in one layer. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and coriander. Roast for 18 to 25 minutes, or until the spears are golden brown and tender when pierced with a skewer. Let them sit at room temperature until they are no longer hot.

3. In a saucepan, combine the couscous, water, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the couscous has absorbed the water in the pan and is tender when tasted.

4. Transfer the hot couscous to a large serving bowl. Add the spinach and stir for about 1 minute, or until it wilts slightly. Add the chickpeas, pomegranate, and 1/3 cup of the dressing. Gently fold in the sweet potatoes, cilantro, and mint.