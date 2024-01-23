Trisha Pérez Kennealy moved from Puerto Rico to Lexington as a teenager, and now she’s the town innkeeper

I had a very corporate job in investment banking. I selected that job because I always knew that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. That inspiration came from my father, who was initially a CPA. He worked for one of the big eight firms. Then he went to Harvard Business School as a 38-year-old, because that’s what people do, right? That’s how I ended up in Boston. That’s how we ended up here. My sister was 15; I was 12. After HBS, he did some real estate development. In his retirement, he was a general contractor. That spirit of working for yourself was something that was really appealing to me.

Trisha Pérez Kennealy, 53, moved to Lexington from Puerto Rico at 12 years old. After a detour into an MBA and investment banking, she attended Le Cordon Bleu in London and returned to her hometown to open the Inn at Hastings Park and Town Meeting restaurant, turning 10 next month.

I was always really passionate about food; I was always cooking. My mother was so kind to let me use our kitchen as a laboratory. I mastered the technique of making purple buttercream!

In my early 30s, I was living in London. I had been transferred with the investment bank that I worked for. It was always at the back of my mind: When is the right moment? And that right moment presented itself in the aftermath of 9/11, right when my daughter was born. The economy imploded.

I was like, ‘Why am I going back to a job that doesn’t really exist?’ I decided to seize the day. I went to Le Cordon Bleu in London. My true passion is teaching people how to cook and sharing my love of cooking. That’s such an important skill.

We came back to the States in 2003. I thought it was strange that we didn’t have an inn. It’s such a quintessential form of American hospitality. This property came on the market. I took a huge leap of faith and submitted a proposal to the nonprofit that owns the property, because they were looking for requests. My proposal was to open a 22-guest room inn with the restaurant, and that’s what I did.

Growing up in Puerto Rico, do you have any food memories that stuck with you?

My childhood in Puerto Rico has had such a profound influence on me. My father is Puerto Rican. My mother is a Russian Jew. They met in the Bronx.

I love Puerto Rican food. I cook Puerto Rican food in my in my house all the time.

In Puerto Rico, there’s an incredible warmth and generosity of spirit. And you can’t beat the weather. So much of what we do is outside. If you’re having people over at your house, it’s easy to have 50 people, right? It’s not a problem if there’s 50 people wandering in and out of your house if it’s 80 degrees and sunny.

Some of the people who influenced me in terms of the way I cook were my best friends’ parents. We would all be playing, and then all of a sudden, we would end up at their kitchen table: We ate tostones, mofongo, plantains. I love rice and pigeon peas. Puerto Rican food is really well-seasoned. But I think that there’s this brightness of the combination of the cilantro, the onion, the red pepper, the garlic. I’m getting hungry talking about it.

My grandparents lived in neighborhoods created in the 1960s. There was federal funding for them. Every plot looked the same. But in their backyard, they had avocado trees. They had limes and guava. My grandmother grew her own coffee. There were grapes. She had passion fruit. It could not have been more than 20 by 20. But, in my mind, it was amazing. She’d serve us freshly squeezed passion fruit juice.

The exterior of the Inn at Hastings Park Andrew Thomas Ryan

How does this figure into your approach to food now?

It’s my love language. I feel that way about how we do hospitality. We really care about you and about your experience. I love talking about food with people. I love sharing food with people, eating with people. I love teaching people. It makes me so excited when I have people come, and I teach them to do things that they didn’t know how to do. I have some friends who really had barely cooked before the pandemic. I taught them how.

Do you think anybody can cook?

I think that anyone can cook. When people say that they can’t cook, I think it was probably that they were raised in a way that didn’t celebrate food, right? Food wasn’t seen as an ingredient that brings people together. There’s a reason why people say that one of the biggest indicators of academic success is children who eat with the adults in their life. It’s the physical nourishment that you actually need for your body to function, but it’s also a way of expressing my care for you: We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to have a conversation around it.

What we try to do here is to provide an opportunity to have food so you can enjoy being together. You’re visiting with a friend; you’re celebrating a special occasion. You’re here because your company is located in Lexington, and you have somebody who’s come from overseas because they want to see your company, right? We fill all of these different needs.

And I am actually proud of what we’ve done in this regard: We’re on the diagonal from the funeral home. We’re often the place where people come in some of their darkest and saddest moments. I take very seriously being that place where people come to have that meal and that community.

What role do you see yourself playing in the town, and how it evolved over the years?

I moved here when I was 12. And I always loved history. It’s pretty progressive to stand up against the biggest army in the world because you thought they weren’t being true to their responsibilities to you as a citizen. And I think that this spirit is still very evident here in Lexington. People are very engaged with the running of the town.

I was a town meeting member for 18 years; when my children were younger, I was the president of the PTA. There’s just this very strong community spirit: “We have to work on this together.”

I moved here in 1982. And then I came back in 2002. So some things have always held true, a commitment to really being engaged as a community.

When I was younger, there were good restaurants in the center of town. You’re a few years younger than me, so you may not remember. We had Bel Canto and Versailles. There were a lot of different options. Now we have some of the larger chains here, although they don’t always take hold here the way they might in other towns. But we also have really good ethnic food right now: really good Indian food, really good Japanese food. What I would ask the people of Lexington and the people in the surrounding communities is that we’re one step closer to Boston. And so sometimes I think people’s default is: ‘I’m going into Cambridge. I’m going into Somerville and going to Boston.’

The reality is that for people to be able to afford to live in these towns in Massachusetts, what’s often happening is that both parents are working. And it means that luxury time is really limited. The other part of that is you’re in the thick of it with your kids. People are really engaged here with their kids. Between my husband and I — I’m not exaggerating — we coached between the two of us over 50 teams.

How do you run an inn and do all that other stuff?

Sometimes it’s lunacy. I have an incredible management team. But the other part of that is that my management team has always been predominantly women who actually also have children as well. So it’s an incredible give-and-take between all of us. Between my executive chef, my GM, and my director of sales and marketing in the last 18 months, there were three new babies. Each of them had a baby. Right now, that’s kind of unheard of in the hospitality business.

Is it easy? No. Is it doable? Yes. Does it require an incredible degree of flexibility and communication? Yes. But if we don’t try it and try to figure it out, it’s never going to change.

What I would tell people is, if you want there to be businesses like this in your towns, the most important thing that you can do is make it part of your regular routine to go and support those businesses.

Trisha Pérez Kennealy raises a glass of rosé at the Inn at Hastings Park. Chip Riegel Photography

On that note, do you have any favorite places to shout out? Any local favorites?

I’m going to get myself into trouble here if I just pick one, right? I would give a shout out to some of the really good ethnic food that we have here, like Royal India. Daikanyama’s sushi is excellent, and I am a bit of a sushi snob. We lived in London for three years, and Royal India is a really high level.

But I have to say that I’m really proud of the Boston food scene. This weekend, I went to Field & Vine. There’s some really exciting flavors going on here. It’s so funny you should ask me this; I was literally thinking about it this morning. I think that people have this misperception of New England, that it’s all colonial, pilgrims, and patriots. But there has always been a very strong connection to the rest of the world because of the maritime tradition.

Do you have a guilty food pleasure?

I love potato chips.

What type?

At Field & Vine, they serve their steak tartare with a homemade kettle-fried chip. I love my Cape Cod potato chips. Now that I’m in my 50s, I’m really trying to limit that. Total comfort food for me would be a bag of potato chips with sour cream and onion.

That sounds good to me.

You can elevate it with caviar and a glass of champagne. If I’ve got my bottle of bubbles and my chips and some yummy dip, I’d be really happy.

Do you remember Chadwick’s where Amy Poehler worked? And maybe Rachel Dratch?

She graduated two years ahead of me! Did you ever have the Belly Buster?

Of course! And then there was a Chinese restaurant: Yangtze River?

There was Yangtze River. You either went to Peking Garden or Yangtze River. You had your allegiance.

If you could change one thing about the Boston-area food scene, what would it be?

This is more of a wish for the United States. Being a chef is a profession. Being a server is a profession. In other parts of the world, people see it as such and afford the industry respect in terms of making investments in providing incredible training to be able to do these jobs. And also, people afford people that respect when they go into a restaurant. The people who work for me, and the people who work in this industry, are working really, really hard. They really care about people. I think that sometimes in the hustle and bustle, people sometimes forget that. Most of the servers who work for me have been doing it for years.

I know that there are young adults who are interested in being in this business. But they often get told by adults in their lives, whether they be parents, teachers, or other people: ‘Why would you do that?’ And my response to that is: ‘You would do it because it’s an incredibly interesting line of work. You get to work with amazing people; you get to meet people from all over the world. And if you want to see the world, it’s an incredible way to do it.’

So that would be my wish: that people would afford this industry respect and recognize that there’s an incredible lot of training and education that goes into being at the top of this game. We need to do more to commit to providing that education and to be respectful and supportive of the people who have chosen to make this their career.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.