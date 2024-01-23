Wulf’s Fish can help kick off the Year of the Dragon

Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday, Feb. 10, starts the Year of the Dragon. Interested in participating in the festivities and hosting your own dinner party? Take a look at Wulf’s Fish, a Boston online store and fish delivery service, that’s offering a special set combining New England seafood with the Chinese hot pot tradition. The set is designed for the cooking method with nearly seven pounds of seafood and instructions on how to create a feast at home. Included in the package are two lobster tails in their shells (12 to 14 ounces), along with one pound each of blackback flounder fillet, day boat scallops, squid, and green crabs. Additionally, there is one pound of Gulf shrimps in their shells. However, you’ll need your own cooking gear, like a pot that can accommodate at least six to eight quarts, wire skimmers, ladles, and chopsticks. You’ll need sauces and vegetables, such as bok choy, spinach, watercress, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, or any other options you desire for dunking in the broth. It’s a fun communal cooking experience for friends or family — and it’s particularly appropriate for this year since the Chinese word for lobster is “dragon shrimp” ($165; shipping is free throughout the Northeast). To order and for Wulf’s guide How To Hot Pot, go to wulfsfish.com/products/wulfs-hot-pot-set.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND