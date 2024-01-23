Two pasta dishes direct from cooks in Italy

Homemade pasta isn’t just better than purchased, it also is far easier to make than most people think. Start with the simple handmade noodles taught to us by Venetian cooking instructor Marika Contaldo Seguso. For her basil tagliatelle, we skip the arduous kneading; instead, this pasta dough comes together in minutes in a food processor. Or, try a fresh approach to lasagna. In Rome, Annamaria Moretti, owner of the shop Pasta all’Uovo, showed us pasta rotolo, which transforms classic lasagna ingredients into ricotta-stuffed rosettes, with a vibrant tomato sauce to match.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This rustic, made-from-scratch dish comes from Marika Contaldo Seguso, a Venice-based cookbook author. To create the green-flecked tagliatelle, she incorporates vibrant basil into a simple, egg-based dough. Fresh pasta typically requires ample kneading, but with a food processor, the dough is ready in minutes.

For serving, Contaldo Seguso infuses a generous amount of butter with fresh sage and smashed garlic in a skillet, then lifts the pasta out of the boiling water and adds it to the skillet. Parmesan goes in at the end, along with some starchy water left over from cooking the pasta — an age-old Italian trick that yields a rich, luscious sauce that lightly clings to the noodles.

The tagliatelle cooks quickly, so take care to not overdo it; a few minutes should be plenty for achieving the perfect, tender-yet-firm al dente texture.

If you don’t have a pasta machine or attachment, you can still make the tagliatelle by rolling the quartered dough into thin, even sheets by hand with a rolling pin, then cutting as instructed.

3 large eggs

2⅓ cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed and for dusting

1 cup lightly packed fresh basil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

8 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 8 pieces

6 fresh sage leaves

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1 ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated (1/2 cup)

In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the eggs and 2 tablespoons water. In a food processor, combine the flour, basil, and 1 teaspoon salt. Process until the basil is in fine bits and fully incorporated into the flour, about 30 seconds. With the processor running, slowly add the egg mixture. Process until the dough clears the sides of the bowl in large chunks, 1 to 2 minutes.

Pinch a bit of dough with your fingers; it should be pliable, moist, and hold together easily. If it sticks to your fingers, it’s too wet; add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, processing to combine, until no longer sticky. If the dough doesn’t hold together when pinched, it’s too dry; add 1 tablespoon water and process to combine. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured counter. Knead a few times to form a smooth ball. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and rest for 30 minutes.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with a kitchen towel and lightly dust with flour. Unwrap the dough and, using a chef’s knife, cut it into quarters. Set 3 pieces aside and cover lightly with plastic wrap. Using your hands, shape the remaining piece into a rough 3-by-4-inch rectangle. Using a pasta machine or a stand mixer fitted with a pasta attachment, roll the dough through several times, gradually reducing the thickness setting on the machine, until it forms a long sheet of an even 1/16-inch thickness.

Dust the surface of the dough sheet with flour, then accordion-fold it into thirds; set it on a cutting board. Using a chef’s knife and a decisive cutting motion (do not use a sawing action), cut the dough crosswise into ½-inch-wide strips. Unfold the tagliatelle and transfer to the prepared baking sheet, gently separating the strands. Dust with flour and toss to lightly coat; cover with another kitchen towel. Roll and cut the remaining dough in the same way.

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, combine the butter, sage, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the butter is foamy. Remove from the heat and set aside.

To the boiling water, add 1 tablespoon salt and the pasta, shaking off excess flour as you remove the noodles from the baking sheet. Return to a boil, stirring once or twice, and cook until al dente, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the skillet to medium-high heat. Using tongs, transfer the pasta from the pot, allowing water to cling to the noodles, to the skillet. Toss until coated with the butter, then add the Parmesan. Continue tossing until the cheese melts, then begin adding pasta cooking water 1 tablespoon at a time, until the sauce is silky and clings to the noodles. Taste and season with salt and pepper. If desired, remove and discard the garlic and sage before serving.

Pasta Rotolo With Spinach and Ricotta Joe Murphy

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Rotolo di ricotta e spinaci — or ricotta and spinach roll — is a rolled, lasagna-like dish that resembles slices of jelly roll. The dish typically is prepared with homemade sheets of pasta, but we found that we could layer strips of store-bought “oven-ready” lasagna noodles (look for 7-by-3½-inch noodles; we like those made by Barilla and Ronzoni) to create sheets. Though intended to be used dry, we cook them briefly so they soften enough to roll around the filling.

For make-ahead convenience, the rolls can be frozen overnight, then thawed for 10 minutes until soft enough to slice and bake. (If freezing overnight, be sure to also refrigerate the reserved pasta water that’s used for making the sauce.)

The water should not return to a boil after adding the lasagna noodles, or they may tear. Immediately turn the heat to low. And be sure to stir as the noodles soften, which will prevent them from sticking together. An 8- or 9-ounce box will include more noodles than are needed for the recipe, so you will have a few extra in case some break or tear.

1-pound bag frozen chopped spinach, thawed

Two 15- or 16-ounce containers whole-milk ricotta cheese

4 ounces fontina cheese, shredded (1 cup)

1 cup lightly packed fresh basil, chopped, divided use

1 large egg

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely grated (1½ cups), plus more for serving

12 to 14 oven-ready lasagna noodles (see headnote)

28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Wrap the spinach in a kitchen towel and squeeze to wring out as much moisture as possible. Put half of the spinach in a food processor; set the rest aside. Drain the ricotta in a large mesh strainer, stirring with a silicone spatula to remove as much liquid as possible.

To the processor, add the ricotta, fontina, half of the basil, the egg, nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the Parmesan and remaining spinach, then pulse until finely chopped, 8 to 10 pulses. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover, and refrigerate. Clean the processor bowl and blade, then return them to the base.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with plastic wrap. In a large pot, boil 4 quarts water. Stir in 1 tablespoon salt, then add the lasagna noodles and immediately reduce to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just shy of al dente, 2½ to 3 minutes; do not simmer or boil. Reserve 1 cup of cooking water, then drain and rinse the noodles under cold water.

Place 1 lasagna noodle on the counter with a short end facing you. Layer a second noodle so its bottom short end overlaps the first noodle’s top end by ½ inch (creating a single long sheet). Lightly press the overlap to seal. Place 1 cup filling in the center and spread it evenly, leaving a ½-inch border around all edges. Starting with the edge closest to you, roll into a tight cylinder, using a finger to wipe clean any excess filling at the far end as you finish rolling. Press the overlap to seal.

Holding the roll in one hand, use a butter knife to smooth any filling that is spilling out. Place the roll seam down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat 4 times, making 5 rolls total. Cover with plastic wrap, then freeze until firm enough to hold their shape when cut, about 1½ hours.

To make the sauce, in the processor, puree the tomatoes with juices until mostly smooth, about 20 seconds. In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, combine the oil and garlic. Cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Discard the garlic, then add the tomatoes, pepper flakes, remaining basil, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, and reserved pasta water. Simmer, uncovered and stirring, until slightly thickened, 6 to 8 minutes. Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper.

About 20 minutes before ready to bake, heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Set aside 1½ cups sauce for serving; spread the remainder in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Using a chef’s knife, cut each chilled pasta roll crosswise into 4 slices, each about 1-inch thick. Arrange the slices cut side up in a single layer over the sauce. Tightly cover the baking dish with foil and bake until the sauce is bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes.

Remove from the oven, uncover, and let stand 10 minutes. In a small saucepan over medium heat, warm the reserved sauce. Spoon ¼ cup sauce onto each serving plate, then use a spatula to set a few rolls on top of the sauce. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan to serve.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.