Broken pipe leaks over 50 gallons of diesel fuel in South Boston rail building

Around 5 a.m., the Boston Fire Department responded to a level two Hazmat incident, indicating a leak of more than 50 gallons of an undetermined spill or chemical, at 110 Widett Circle, officials said in a statement .

A broken pipe leaked over 50 gallons of diesel fuel Tuesday morning in a South Boston commuter rail building during a fuel delivery, fire officials said.

A delivery truck was giving diesel fuel to the building at the Southampton Street Service and Inspection Facility at the time of the spill, but there is no evidence that the refueling caused the pipe break, said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department.

The fuel spilled into a containment barrier, and a clean up crew pulled the fuel out and removed it from the building, Alkins said. The pipe was fixed and the cleanup was completed around noon Tuesday.

Keolis, which operates the MBTA’s commuter rail lines, said in a statement the “spill was wholly contained within the building and there is no environmental impact.”

“There were some minor impacts to service this morning as a result of this event, however we do not anticipate further disruptions at this time,” Keolis said in the statement. “Passengers should follow @mbta_cr_alerts for the most up to date information.”

