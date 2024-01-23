A big day for police reform in Rhode Island

But for one reason or another (in some cases, for quite petty reasons such as which lawmaker was going to get the most credit), the bill has stalled. Last year, the Senate approved changes, but House leadership punted.

For context, LEOBOR is basically the law that dictates how police departments around the state deal with police officer misconduct, and there has been a movement to reform or repeal the law since 2020, after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Leaders in both the Rhode Island Senate and House of Representatives have pledged that this will finally be the year that they reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), and the Senate is expected to make its first move later today.

Advertisement

Flash forward to this year: The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to take up a bill that would make two major changes to the law:

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

1. It would increase the size of the panel that hears LEOBOR cases from three members to five.

2. It also would increase the number of days that police chiefs can suspend troubled police officers without pay from two days to 14 days before they can seek a LEOBOR hearing.

That’s virtually identical to the bill that was approved by the Senate last year. Its sponsors include Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Majority Leader Ryan Pearson.

Meanwhile: We haven’t yet seen a House version of the LEOBOR bill, but House Speaker Joe Shekarchi has signaled support for making changes this year. There has been a bill proposed in the House to repeal LEOBOR altogether, but there is no appetite among House or Senate leadership to approve that legislation.

The bigger picture: The majority of police chiefs in Rhode Island support the effort to reform LEOBOR, which has always given cover to lawmakers who don’t want to be viewed as overly critical of the police. There will be criticism in some progressive camps that the Senate’s bill doesn’t go far enough, but the changes are substantive.

Advertisement

Moving to a five-member hearing panel means the deck won’t be as stacked in favor of police officers during disciplinary hearings, and allowing for suspensions of up to 14 days means chiefs can hand out real discipline without the fear of an immediate battle with their police union.

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets at 4 p.m.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.