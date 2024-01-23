Man pleads guilty to role in violent Dorchester street gang

Paulo, “Bucky,” Santos, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, also known as a RICO conspiracy, according to the statement.

A Boston man pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple charges, including drug and gun violations, for his role in a violent Dorchester street gang known as Cameron Street, U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement.

Cameron Street uses “violence and threats of violence to preserve, protect and expand its territory, promote a climate of fear and enhance its reputation,” according to court documents. Members of Cameron Street carry firearms to harm rival gangs and protect their own drugs and drug-proceeds, the statement said.

In December of 2019, Santos encouraged a member of Cameron Street to join him in the alleged assault and robbery of a member of the Wendover gang outside Dorchester District Court, according to Levy’s office.

During his arrest, officers found 900 grams of cocaine, 500 grams of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and $15,597 in cash stored inside Santos’ Hingham “stash house,” the statement said.

Santos previously served between four and five years in state prison for possessing an illegal firearm in Suffolk County, Levy’s office said.





Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.