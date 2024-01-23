Robberies and thefts spiked in Boston last year, stores and businesses targeted

The rise in robberies and larcenies came at the same time that the city saw a drop in violent crime, with killings, shootings, and assaults continuing a downward trend, according to 2023 crime statistics provided by police. The thefts were the primary cause of a 2 percent rise in crime citywide last year.

Some areas facing the largest increase were the Back Bay, and the area around the South Bay Center in Dorchester, according to Cox. He said the primary targets have been “big box stores” and upscale shops, as people “are just going in the front of these stores, and grabbing stuff and running out.”

Robberies and thefts in Boston spiked dramatically last year, raising concerns about a troubling trend as thieves increasingly targeted stores and other commercial businesses, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Cox said he’s proposing the creation of a task force to crack down on theft that would include members of the business community, police, the district attorney’s office, and court officials. It would focus on the “core reasons” why people are stealing, improve communication between police and businesses, and aim to prosecute suspects or divert them to court-mandated programs or services, he said.

“We do need to hold people accountable for what they’re doing out there, or else crime will grow,” Cox said during a recent interview.

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said a partnership between law enforcement and stores, with more shared information, could help determine: “who are the bad actors?”

“We’re not talking about the teenager doing a one-off shoplifting,” Hurst said. “We’re talking about the true hardened criminals.”

Last year, there were 854 robberies and attempted robberies in the city, up from 778 the previous year — an increase of nearly 10 percent, according to police department data. The number of larcenies, not including from cars, jumped by 14 percent last year, from 6,631 in 2022 to 7,547.

Despite the increase in robberies last year, they remained below the five-year average of 939, while larcenies were above the five-year average of 7,160.

“The Back Bay is starting to feel off balance,” said Meg Mainzer-Cohen, executive director of the Back Bay Association.“We definitely believe more [police] visibility would be helpful.”

According to police, several masked men armed with hammers robbed a watch store on Boylston Street; in November, there was an armed robbery at a Massachusetts Avenue liquor store; and in December, there was a “smash-and-grab” burglary of $30,000 worth of merchandise from a boutique on Newbury Street.

Police made arrests in all three cases: three Boston men, ages 20 and 21, charged with the hammer robbery; a 34-year-old Dorchester man accused of the liquor store robbery; and a 50-year-old Braintree man charged with the burglary.

The South Bay Center saw a rash of incidents over the summer that included thefts, robberies, and assaults as groups of teenagers clashing with officers, store employees, and customers in the area, according to police reports.

Stores, including those at South Bay, are increasingly taking security into their own hands, said James E. Rooney, head of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. He said more businesses are hiring private security and stores are placing more items under lock and key, behind the counter, or away from the door in an effort to make thievery more difficult.

“It’s really the last two years that I’m hearing this,” said Rooney, referring to the ramping up of security.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office has been meeting regularly with representatives from the business community for several months, according to James Borghesani, a spokesperson for the office.

“They’ve made quite clear some of the problems they’re facing and some of the safety fears their employees have,” Borghesani said, citing concerns about robberies, shoplifting, and harassment of employees and customers. He said Hayden’s office is working to identify the needs of the stores and develop strategies to help them.

Former Suffolk district attorney Rachael Rollins maintained a list of low-level offenses that her office would not prosecute, including shoplifting. Hayden, who took office in 2022, does not have a policy against prosecuting shoplifters, Borghesani said.

The police crime statistics also show reports of rape and attempted rape increased last year, rising from 186 in 2022 to 194, though still below the five-year average of 222. Cox noted that the department issued community alerts in each of the past two years warning the public about drink spiking after receiving a string of reports about drugged drinks at clubs and bars across the city, including incidents linked to sexual assaults.

Last year, the city saw a drop in fatal and nonfatal shootings. According to the police statistics, 144 people were shot in 2023, down from 180 the year before, significantly below the five-year average of 197. The city recorded 37 homicides in 2023, though two of those were committed in previous years and then ruled a homicide last year, according to Boston police data. In 2022, 40 people were killed in Boston.

Violent crime is “historically down,” Cox said. He credited the department and the public working together, with tips leading to arrests after instances of violence.

“We’ve been focusing our attention on people who drive the violence,” said Cox, adding that drugs continue to be a driver of crime citywide.

The Rev. Gregory G. Groover Sr., president of Black Ministerial Alliance TenPoint, an anti-violence coalition, said he’s encouraged by the number of meetings Cox has held with community members, but wants to see more progress.

“The reality is that in specific neighborhoods in Boston, we do not see as much of a decrease in crime,” said Groover, pastor of the Charles Street African Methodist Episcopal Church. But, he said he’s hopeful the city will see a sustainable decrease in crime this year “if all hands are on deck.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.