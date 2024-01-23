‘Can St. Mary’s actually be saved?’ State officials question how facility in crisis can be fixed

“We trusted them to care for our neediest and our most vulnerable children, and they failed, and they failed brutally,” Serpa said.

Representative Patricia Serpa, the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and other members met Tuesday night and expressed their disgust over what the state Child Advocate’s Office found during an eight-month investigation into abuse , neglect, chaos, and understaffing at the residential psychiatric facility in North Providence.

PROVIDENCE — St. Mary’s Home for Children, a treatment facility that has received millions of dollars from the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families to house and care for Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children, has been a “brutal failure.”

And yet, the director of DCYF and the acting state child advocate told the committee during Tuesday’s they were working closely with St. Mary’s new interim CEO, Charles A. Montorio-Archer, and the nonprofit’s board of directors to turn the facility around as quickly as possible — because it’s desperately needed.

Katelyn Medeiros, acting state child advocate, said children at St. Mary's Home "went unheard." Amanda Milkovits

“Our intent of this report was not to close the doors of St. Mary’s,” said acting state child advocate Katelyn Medeiros. “We want to insure that when we put kids there, they are going to be safe.”

Investigators from the child advocate’s office reported abuse, neglect, a bikers organization invited to do security, and “evidence of countless violations of state law, licensing regulations and internal policies by St. Mary’s.”

When Representative Julie A. Casimiro, the committee’s vice chairwoman, asked skeptically — “Can St. Mary’s actually be saved?” — DCYF director Ashley Deckert said they had to try. Rhode Island is already sending 68 children to placements out of state, as far away as Tennessee and Arkansas, because there’s nothing here for them. There are still 17 youths at St. Mary’s.

“We can’t lose this capacity, almost like a too big to fail situation,” Deckert said. “So the reason we are out there as often as we are is because we have to throw all of our efforts into it to make this successful.”

Rhode Island didn’t have enough beds for children needing a psychiatric residential facility in the first place. St. Mary’s Home was hoped to be a stop gap.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1877 as an orphanage within the Episcopal diocese, offers residential services at its campus in North Providence, along with outpatient services for children, adults, and families impacted by sexual abuse and exploitation, and a residential and day school for children with various learning, emotional, and behavioral challenges. Since 2019, the R.I. Department of Children, Youth, and Families had contracted with St. Mary’s Home to provide psychiatric residential treatment services to children in state care.

Then, last April, a teen nearly died of an overdose at St. Mary’s. That incident launched dual investigations by the state child advocate’s office and DCYF, and uncovered so many problems that DCYF stopped sending children there, and the longtime executive director, Carlene Casciano-McCann, abruptly retired.

“The voices of the children ... went unheard. In some instances where a child was brave enough to come forward and disclose an incident or concern, the adults responsible for ensuring their safety and wellbeing failed them, and in some cases, did not check in with them at all,” said Medeiros. “The children described being bullied, physically and sexually assaulted by other youth, and feeling that staff were unable to protect them from this.”

Deckert told the committee it cost a little over $1,000 a day to house a child at St. Mary’s. Serpa questioned how the money was being spent.

“We’ve been housing children there for years and years, we’ve been paying them for years and years — did you get a sense there was a resistance to spend on services, goods, products and needs for the children,” Serpa asked Medeiros.

“I will say this — it was evident when our investigators went through the facility that there was a lack of investment,” Medeiros said. “There was an overall lack of programming and structured activities, a lack of adequate staff and training.”

“So, the answer to my question is yes, essentially,” Serpa said.

Meanwhile, the state is moving forward with an $11 million project to build and operate an expanded 12-bed psychiatric treatment facility for girls that will be operated by St. Mary’s. DCYF has already paid $2.1 million for the project, which is expected to break ground in March.

Deckert assured the committee that DCYF was working closely with St. Mary’s, and she outlined the steps the nonprofit needed to take before any children would be sent there again.

Bishop Nicholas Knisely, board chairman at St. Mary’s Home for Children, and new interim CEO Charles Montorio-Archer listen at the House Oversight Committee. Amanda Milkovits

The top leaders of St. Mary’s listened in the crowd. Afterward, Montorio-Archer, the new interim CEO, said he was hoping to get closer to turning around St. Mary’s over the next two weeks. The nonprofit’s license is currently on probation and all new DCYF placements are on hold. While everything won’t be done in the short amount of time, Montorio-Archer said, “what they’ve committed to is getting us as close as possible and assessing, and part of that is going to be a slow cadence of how we take kids.”

St. Mary’s is restructuring the board to have members with experience in the social services field; the current board members are mainly involved in finance and politics. “What we’re realizing is we have to get people who know this field on the board,” said board chairman, Bishop Nicholas Knisely. “The act of getting people with experience will be huge for us.”

Knisely admitted that the child advocate’s findings had been a surprise.

“For my part, I should have asked more questions. I should have dug deeper,” Knisely said. “Honestly, the main focus right now is on getting this fixed, and how do we make sure this never ever happens again.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.