Write-in ‘Cease-fire’? Many N.H. primary voters unaware of protest campaign

The campaign, which only got underway in earnest about a week before the primary , mainly targeted Democratic voters, who were already being encouraged to write-in President Joe Biden. Biden’s name was not on the ballot in New Hampshire after the state refused to abide by the Democratic National Committee’s decision to make South Carolina’s primary first.

CONCORD, N.H. — Voters in New Hampshire’s presidential primary Tuesday said they were well aware of the Israel-Hamas war . What many hadn’t heard of, though, was an upstart progressive campaign encouraging voters to protest it by casting a write-in vote for “cease-fire.”

The “cease-fire” campaign’s pitch to Democratic voters: Send a message to Biden, who “isn’t even on the ballot,” that most Americans support an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Since it’s a primary election, they argued, a vote for “cease-fire” wouldn’t necessarily empower any Republican candidate, including former president Donald Trump.

During a press conference Monday, organizers were optimistic their message was spreading by word of mouth.

“Last Wednesday, we came to the public and shared our message and hope for this campaign to take root,” said Bill Maddocks, a board member at NH Peace Action and Carsey Fellow at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.

“In the five days since, we’ve seen a tremendous outpouring of support, indicating that a significant number of people in New Hampshire and the nation as a whole want to see an end to the violence… in the Middle East,” he said.

A campaign fact sheet estimates that “thousands” will participate in the write-in effort and said that people in 15 other states have “expressed interest” in replicating the initiative.

“Our primary is not sanctioned so we are not sending delegates to the convention,” said Aislinn Kalob, 29, a registered Democrat, on Tuesday. She said she got a lot of mail urging her to write-in Biden, but she didn’t feel good about supporting him. Voting cease-fire, on the other hand, was a way to vote her conscience this election.

She said her friends and family members are also voting cease-fire, and she believes the initiative is gaining momentum. Even just a handful of votes would send the desired message, she said.

But while some voters in the Concord area were aware of the write-in efforts, many voters at the polls in central New Hampshire said news of the cease-fire campaign never reached them. Of the few voters who said they had heard about it, most also said they didn’t use their vote to ask for a cease-fire.

Sarah Boisvert, 23, was aware of the write-in cease-fire efforts, but decided that wasn’t the most important issue in this election. She said she planned to vote against former president Donald Trump when she went to the polls in Salem.

Colleen Conway, a voter in Franklin Ward 2, had also heard of the campaign. “That’s not a bad idea,” she said, after casting a write-in vote for Nikki Haley on her Democratic ballot. She said she heard about the campaign while volunteering as an election worker at the polls earlier in the morning.

Other voters were more approving of how Biden has handled the war, consistent with Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today polling that showed 45 percent of New Hampshire voters believe Biden’s level of support for Israel is “about right.”

Robert Moses, 68, hadn’t heard of the cease-fire campaign and believes the Israel-Hamas war is mostly beyond the president’s control. The retiree, who lives in Concord, wrote in Biden.

“I think it’s a really difficult issue,” he said. “I think they’re trying to be supportive of the Israelis who were attacked by Hamas, and at the same time, I think they’re trying to pressure the Israelis a little bit at least to not be so harsh on the probably vast majority of Gazans who just want to live peacefully.”

Mark Kegel, a Concord voter, said he was frustrated with Biden’s handling of the conflict, but hadn’t heard of the cease-fire campaign. He ended up voting for Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, one of the 21 Democratic contenders whose name did appear on the ballot.

“I think Biden has followed the traditional path of the US. But it’s becoming more apparent that that is not the right answer,” he said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.