Celebration of life planned for UMass Dartmouth student remembered as ‘a champion and a great friend’

Flordan “Flo” Bazile, 21, of New Bedford, was remembered as “hard-working, passionate, determined, energetic, a champion and a great friend,” the UMass Dartmouth athletics department said in a statement.

Students and faculty at UMass Dartmouth will gather Thursday to celebrate the life of a member of the university’s track and field team who died unexpectedly last week.

Since arriving at Dartmouth in the fall of 2021, Bazile set a new school record in the 100-meter dash and competed with his teammates as recently as Jan. 13 at a track event held at Tufts University in Medford, according to the school.

Advertisement

“The UMass Dartmouth Athletics Family is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Flordan ‘Flo’ Bazile,” the athletic department posted to its Facebook account. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Flo’s family, friends and Corsair teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

The celebration of Bazile’s life is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. at the university’s Campus Center Auditorium, which provides seating for 750 people, and a school spokesman said they expect the building to be full for the event. A list of speakers wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are deeply saddened to share that Flordan ‘FLO’ Bazile has passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories,” the organizer of a verfied GoFundMe wrote.“He was a beloved family member and friend whose presence brought joy and warmth to all who knew him.”

Bazile was last seen on campus around 2 a.m. on Jan. 15, and his body was recovered in the Acushnet River one day later, according to authorities. The cause of death was suicide, officials said.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $16,000 mostly small donations from 540 people including one person who expressed his appreciation for the support Bazile provided to him.

Advertisement

“Thank you for bein there and comin into my life when many wasn’t around. You helped me through a lot more than you knew man,” the person wrote. “Here’s a little bit of something to help towards you since you wouldn’t let me buy you nothing.”

Another person wrote: “May Flo live in our hearts forever. Just full of talent and love.”

The university has provided grief sessions on campus and administrators have emphasized that emotional support is available anyone who’s in need.

“You or your friends may be grieving the loss of our friend and brother, Flordan ‘Flo’ Bazile, or experiencing loneliness, anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns,” Kimberly M. Scott, vice chancellor for student affairs wrote in a letter to students.

“There is often a stigma attached to mental health, but I ask you to please speak up and reach out to someone if you need help. We are a community, and we must support each other.”

School officials noted that the university’s Counseling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the after-hours Support Help Line can be reached at 508-910-4357. The Center for Religious and Spiritual Life has campus ministers from several faith traditions who provide confidential pastoral counseling and can be reached at 508-999-8872.

Faculty and staff support, including free counseling, is also available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by using a three-digit number, 988. The Samaritans can be reached at 877-870-4673.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.