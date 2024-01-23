Trump may be the frontrunner in New Hampshire, but tiny Dixville Notch went big for Haley

As the clock struck midnight, all the registered voters in the hamlet near the Canadian border cast their ballots for Haley, continuing a quirky voting tradition that dates back to 1960.

All six went to Nikki Haley, and the former South Carolina governor can thank a tiny resort community named Dixville Notch for the clean sweep.

Take a look at the presidential primary results from New Hampshire so far and you may notice something peculiar. Six votes have already been counted.

On a white posterboard, a six was written next to Haley’s name and a zero beside the frontrunner, former president Donald Trump.

“In case you weren’t awake at midnight and missed it … Proud to have earned the votes of the residents of historic Dixville Notch!” Haley posted on X on Tuesday. Later, at a polling location in Hampton, she told reporters that “it’s amazing to get the first six votes” and “it gave us some good energy and momentum.”

“We’re not promising that it’s going to be 350,000 to zero but we’re definitely on track for that,” quipped New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who endorsed Haley and has been campaigning for her.

The number of reporters in town to witness the charming tradition outnumbered reporters by more than 10 to 1, the Associated Press reported. And if the polls are any guide, Haley’s lead will be short-lived.

The final daily tracking poll conducted by the Boston Globe in partnership with Suffolk University and NBC10 Boston shows that about 60 percent of likely voters back Trump, with Haley receiving 38 percent.

In Dixville Notch, four voters were registered Republicans and two were undeclared, the AP reported. It was the only small town in New Hampshire to vote at midnight. In past years, a couple of others have, too.

The custom began in 1960 when Neil Tillotson — the inventor of the latex balloon — purchased the Balsams Resort, which is currently undergoing renovations. He arranged to host a midnight vote for residents.

The rest is history.

After the Balsams were shuttered in 2011, voting was held elsewhere, including a ski lodge and former culinary school. New owners have since bought the hotel and are renovating and expanding it.

In 2020, the midnight voting tradition nearly died when it seemed that the community did not have enough people to proceed. (The state requires five people to fill roles required to run a polling place.) At the time, there were only four residents: Tom Tillotson — the son of Neil Tillotson — his wife, his son, and another man. But then Les Otten, the principal owner and developer of the Balsams Resort, stepped in to save the tradition by moving his official residence from Maine to Dixville Notch. The remote town had enough voters again.

That year, three voters cast their ballots for former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, now the secretary of transportation.

But this year, voters were united. It remains to be seen how Haley fares in the rest of the state. But so far, Dixville Notch has put her on top.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.