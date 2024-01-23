Mass. electrician develops ‘safe bathroom’ technology to prevent fatal drug overdoses

The 63-year-old electrician has become the nation’s go-to expert on motion-sensor technology that can detect when a person has overdosed on drugs and has stopped moving in a closed space. Based on King’s records, more than 3,500 people have been resuscitated from potentially deadly overdoses using motion-sensor systems that he designed and helped install in scores of health facilities across the country, from Hyannis to Los Angeles.

But King never imagined that his lifelong passion for building and tinkering would one day serve a grim but increasingly essential purpose: To prevent people who use powerful illicit street drugs from dying in public restrooms.

As a child, John King spent much of his time building things. He built radios, bicycles and furniture, and signed up for an adult woodworking class in his hometown of Malden when he was just 14.

Advertisement

“It’s like a mini-time machine,” King said while doing a routine maintenance check on one of his systems. “It gives you the opportunity to roll back the clock a few minutes and save someone’s life.”

The systems use ultrasonic and infrared motion sensors equipped with timers that can detect the slightest body movements from the time a person enters a room to when they exit. If the monitor doesn’t pick up motion for a set amount of time, an alarm goes off and an emergency medical team can respond.

The life-saving monitors can go anywhere, though they have proven particularly effective in public bathrooms, which have long functioned as convenient sites for illicit drug use. Accessible but isolated and free from surveillance cameras, these restrooms are among the few places in public where drug users are out of view while they get high. Yet the seclusion of bathrooms also makes them deadly: People who have collapsed from respiratory failure can go unnoticed for hours, say harm reduction specialists and front-line health workers.

Advertisement

King installed his first system at a Boston health clinic nearly seven years ago, thinking it was a one-off project. Yet since then, the illicit drug supply in New England and across the nation has become increasingly dangerous, with the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl driving record overdose deaths year after year. In 2022, overdose fatalities in Massachusetts reached 2,359 — the highest on record and more than triple the number from a decade ago.

As overdoses have surged, so has demand for King’s monitors and technical knowhow.

The growing popularity of the devices reflects the dire nature of an unrelenting overdose crisis that is claiming about 300 American lives a day, and the lack of safe and hygienic spaces for users. “It’s a desperate, terrible solution,” said Jessie Gaeta, a physician and former medical director for the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, among the first to adopt the motion-sensor systems. “Of course it’s better than not having the sensors, but it’s so below what people deserve and need.”

Long used in commercial alarm systems, the technology is straightforward to operate.

Install a motion-sensor device roughly the size of a fire alarm on the ceiling of a restroom. As soon as someone enters the room and closes the door, the motion detector turns on. If it does not detect any motion for 2 minutes and 45 seconds, a high-pitched alarm sounds and a strobe light flashes above the door, alerting people nearby to a likely overdose. Trained staff can then force open the door and administer naloxone, the overdose-reversal medication, and other emergency care, according to a recent video and description of the so-called “safe bathroom” devices by STAT News, the Globe’s sister publication for science and technology.

Advertisement

False alarms are inevitable. In homeless shelters, King noted, it’s common for people to be so exhausted when they come in from the elements that they fall asleep in restrooms — setting off the alarms. Other times, people pass out from drinking alcohol or simply sit motionless on the toilet for so long, reading or watching their phones, that the sensors fail to pick up movement, King said.

But with each new installation, more lives are saved. The Boston Public Health Commission estimates that at least 75 potentially deadly overdoses in the bathrooms of its homeless shelter have been reversed since last April thanks to alarms triggered by King’s systems, which range from $8,000 to $9,000 per bathroom for both the equipment and installation.

“It’s a vital tool,” said Gregory Grays-Thomas, director of the Homeless Services Bureau at the Boston Public Health Commission, which has equipped three of its shelters with King’s systems. “We can never be 100 percent aware of what’s happening in all our spaces, particularly when people are homeless and have few options for private space.”

Now others, inspired by King’s work, are looking for ways to scale up the technology. Vancouver, B.C.-based Brave Technology Co-Op has installed similar monitors in more than 50 sites across North America, and recently was awarded a contract by Rhode Island to roll out the equipment in up to 100 locations across the state, including areas identified as “hot spots” for overdoses. Brave has deployed the sensors in an array of settings, including bathrooms in public libraries, transit hubs, coffee shops, and shopping malls.

Advertisement

“My dream is that these sensors would be in every public washroom in every gas station, A&W, Tim Horton’s [coffee shops], and McDonald’s across the continent,” said Oona Krieg, chief operating officer at Brave Technology. “When you look at how many people are using [drugs] on a daily basis, and that they are using alone and at risk, it’s a no brainer.”

Mild mannered but intense, King said he became “obsessed” with making the technology work after a visit to a South End health clinic operated by Boston Health Care for the Homeless in 2016. He had just wrapped up a routine electrical job when a facility administrator pulled him aside and asked if he knew of a way to wire the bathrooms to detect overdoses, which were happening at a rate of five per week at the clinic, King said.

King poured himself into the project. He outfitted the basement of his Andover home with motion sensor devices and electrical relay circuits, equipment that he had once used on alarm systems he installed in banks. Then he talked to doctors, nurses and custodians to understand what happens to a person who overdoses, even acting out the experience in his basement worksite.

Advertisement

Not a single person has died from an overdose once the alarms have been triggered, he said.

Over the years, King has fine tuned the equipment to respond to the growing potency of street drugs. Initially, he thought four minutes would be a long enough interval of no motion to trigger the alarm. Yet with fentanyl, respiratory failure can occur even sooner. In response, King has gradually ratcheted down the alarm system to detect overdoses in less than two minutes.

Yet even now, years after installing his first system, King is haunted by a tragic episode one winter day two years ago. A Boston clinic had asked King to install the sensors in its cafeteria bathrooms, but he was wrapping up another job at a hospital in Worcester and couldn’t immediately get there. In the meantime, a man died in one of the bathrooms from an overdose.

Now he rarely waits long when getting an order, sometimes arriving at a work site to do repairs within 24 hours.

“I remember thinking to myself, `Oh my god, that [death] could have been prevented,’ had I been there sooner...,” he said. “But I can’t be everywhere at once.”













Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.