A first of its kind, R.I. launches SNAP program that provides extra benefits for fruits, vegetables

The pilot program is available at all Stop & Shop and Walmart stores across Rhode Island. For every SNAP dollar spent on eligible items, SNAP customers will automatically receive an additional 50 cents in benefits on their EBT card, said Merolla-Brito.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Eat Well, Be Well Pilot Rewards Program will provide SNAP recipients with up to $25 per month in additional benefits to purchase eligible fruits and vegetables, said Rhode Island Department of Human Services Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito during a press conference on Tuesday.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The first of its kind in the nation, Rhode Island on Tuesday launched a new pilot program intended to encourage residents who receive federal assistance for groceries to eat healthier.

Eligible items include cut or whole fresh fruits and vegetables, edible seeds, fresh herbs, salad kits, pomegranate cups, and fresh garlic. SNAP recipients can also receive the Eat Well, Be Well benefits for purchasing potted fruit, vegetable, and herb plants, according to DHS spokesman Jim Beardsworth.

There are approximately 140,000 Rhode Islanders who currently receive SNAP benefits, according to data from DHS. The new program is funded by an $11.5 million appropriation in the state’s $14 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which began July 1. The state’s Department of Human Services will be responsible for overseeing the program.

The pilot program was supposed to launch sometime in the fall of 2023. Beardsworth told the Globe that DHS “needed a little extra time to ensure the technology was fully functional.”

This pilot program “offers an innovative approach to address food insecurity by making fresh produce more affordable through a monetary SNAP incentive,” said Secretary Richard Charest of the state’s Executive Office of Health & Human Services.

Nearly 30 percent of households in Rhode Island are facing food insecurity, which means they can’t always afford an adequate food supply, according to a recent report from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Even more concerning, 38 percent of households with children say they are experiencing food insecurity.

“As we watch our grocery bills getting more expensive by the day, we must recognize that there is a significant portion of Rhode Island’s population that is truly struggling to afford putting healthy food on their tables,” said Senator Jonathon Acosta, a Democrat who represents Central Falls and Pawtucket.

In 2021, the US Department of Agriculture released a study that found that 88 percent of SNAP recipients face barriers in providing their household with a healthy diet. The most common hurdle, which was reported by 66 percent of SNAP recipients, was the cost of healthy foods.

Acosta said the pilot program is designed to be a “vital safety net” for lower income residents and families to access fruits and vegetables, which are “often too expensive to buy on nutrition benefits alone.”

SNAP recipients can check their Eat Well, Be Well rewards balance at the bottom of grocery receipts, online at EBTedge.com or at healthyrhode.ri.gov, or by calling the EBT customer service number at 1-888-979-9939.

