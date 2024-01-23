Former Chicopee school superintendent admits to sending threatening messages to police chief applicant, officials say

She had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. Sentencing is scheduled for April 30, the statement said.

Lynn Clark, 53, of Belchertown, is charged with two counts of making false statements, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

A former Chicopee Public Schools superintendent, who admitted to lying about sending nearly 100 threatening text messages to a candidate to be the city’s police chief in 2021, pleaded guilty Tuesday in US District Court, prosecutors said.

Sentencing guidelines call for up to five years in prison for each count, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $10,000, the statement said.

Advertisement

A lawyer for Clark said his client has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that would spare her jail time.





“We accepted this agreement because she does want to move on from this,” Jared Olanoff said in a brief interview Tuesday night. “It’s been a difficult year and a half for her and she has suffered consequences far beyond what the sentence will be.”

The deal calls for Clark to receive one year of supervised release and to pay $1,000 fine, Olanoff said.

Clark was arrested on April 6, 2022, and indicted on April 21, 2022.

During the city’s hiring of a new police chief in 2021, Clark sent 99 messages to one applicant, threatening to expose information that would ruin their reputation, according to the statement.

Clark purchased fake phone numbers through a mobile app in order to send the anonymous messages that eventually caused the victim to withdraw their job application,the statement said.

In December of 2021 and February of 2022, Clark blamed other city employees for the messages, denied ever downloading the application, and attempted to convince investigators that she, too, was a victim, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Clark eventually admitted to downloading the mobile app and sending the messages, the statement said.









Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.