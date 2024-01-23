Virginia Foxx calls Harvard’s response to antisemitism inquiry “woefully inadequate”

“Rather than answering the Committee’s request in a substantive manner, Harvard has chosen to provide letters from nonprofits and student handbooks, many of which are already publicly available,” Foxx said. “This is unacceptable. Harvard must produce the remaining documents in a timely manner, or risk compulsory measures.”

Foxx, the chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, issued a statement saying Harvard’s response to the antisemitism inquiry was “woefully inadequate,” after the university submitted documents to the committee earlier in the day.

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, a conservative Republican from North Carolina, said Tuesday night, that Harvard University now risks “compulsory measures,” for what she described as an inadequate response to a House committee’s investigation into campus antisemitism.

The committee is currently investigating antisemitism on Harvard’s campus, as well as the university’s handling of plagiarism accusations by former president Claudine Gay.

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton defended the university’s response to Congress in a statement to the Globe.

“Harvard is committed to cooperating with the Committee’s inquiry and providing information, including the submission made today, which addresses important questions raised by the Committee,” Newton said. “We denounce any form of antisemitism in the strongest possible terms and are committed to the safety and well-being of our students. We intend to continue to engage with the Committee in a dialogue to respond to their ongoing requests.”

The committee opened the investigation into antisemitism on the Ivy League campus amid heightened tensions on college campuses across the country following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, and after Gay’s disastrous testimony on Capitol Hill last month. In the Dec. 5 hearing, Gay gave equivocal answers when asked if calls for genocide of Jews on campus violate school rules.

Much of the hearing focused on controversial slogans used by students protesting Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 24,000 people, according to Palestinian officials. Some Jewish students and advocates say that the slogans, including, “Globalize the intifada” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” are antisemitic and amount to calls for violence against Jews. Pro-Palestinian activists say the chants are calls for liberation. Gay condemned the “river to the sea” phrase.

Anonymous social media platforms used by Harvard students have been riddled with bigotry, targeting Jews, as well as Muslims and Arabs, in recent months. Some Harvard students also praised the Oct. 7 attack, which included the murder of families in their homes, widespread rape, and the kidnapping of about 250 people, in social media posts or invoked antisemitic tropes such as the idea that Jews control the media, according to public posts seen by the Globe.

A handful of Harvard graduate and law students filed a federal lawsuit against Harvard earlier this month, accusing the administration of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment on campus, which the suit describes as “severe and pervasive.”

“We really do feel vulnerable,” Shabbos Kestenbaum, a graduate student and the only named plaintiff in the suit, said in a recent interview. “We do feel that there can be attacks both verbally and physically and we’re incredibly . . . apprehensive about going back to campus on Monday, and at worst, we’re genuinely fearful.”

Some high-profile instances of purported campus antisemitism have been contested, including a physical confrontation between an Israeli student and pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Harvard Business School last October.

Interim President Alan Garber last week launched two task forces to combat rising antisemitism and Islamophobia. Garber is now facing pushback over his choice of a Harvard professor of Jewish history to co-lead the antisemitism task force.

Classes started Monday at Harvard with students returning for the spring semester to find posters about hostages taken by Hamas defaced on campus. On Tuesday, billboard trucks sent by a Jewish advocacy group circled Harvard Square saying “Harvard is a national disgrace,” and “social justice sociopaths and jihadis out of Harvard.”

The House committee overseeing the investigation into Harvard requested a litany of documents, including reports of antisemitic acts, internal communications regarding antisemitism, disciplinary records, and evidence that would show “efforts by Harvard students, faculty, and staff to engage in the [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] movement against Israel.”

Foxx told the Globe previously that the investigation’s findings “could jeopardize federal funding, depending on where our investigation goes. No taxpayer dollars should flow to colleges that failed to protect students, all students.”

Higher education experts said earlier this month that Harvard is unlikely to lose federal funding, though lawmakers could use financial aid and research funding as leverage to push for desired changes.

Globe correspondent Daniel Kool contributed to this report.





