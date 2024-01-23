Here are the competing proposals to reform R.I.’s police misconduct law

The current law, passed in 1976, has been criticized because of the makeup of the hearing panel, the secrecy surrounding the process, and the long delays before a decision is reached, since LEOBOR hearings for officers charged with crimes are deferred until after criminal trials — and appeals — are over. But those in support of the existing law say it gives officers crucial due process.

The controversial state law, known as LEOBOR, protects officers from being fired or suspended for longer than two days without first giving them the right to a hearing by a panel of fellow officers.

PROVIDENCE — As expected, both chambers of the Rhode Island General Assembly are taking up police misconduct bills early in the session, aiming to finally reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Advertisement

After several years without an agreement on a reform bill, both the House and Senate leaders said their respective chambers would approve bills early on in the session, which began earlier this month.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

There are two competing proposals. One, introduced by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and is headed to the Senate floor for a vote on Thursday.

A new House bill was released on Tuesday, sponsored by state Representative Ray Hull, who is also a Providence police sergeant. A hearing on the bill is expected before mid-February.

Here are some key changes from current law in the House and Senate bills.

Makeup of the hearing panel

Both bills would increase the number of people on the hearing panel that decides an officer’s punishment from three to five, but they differ in who those new members would be. Under current law, the panel consists of three current or retired law enforcement officers; one selected by the accused officer, one selected by the police chief, and one neutral officer selected by both.

Advertisement

Senate bill: One retired judge, appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, would serve as chair. The executive director of the Nonviolence Institute would also serve on the panel. The other three members would be police officers randomly selected by the director of the Department of Public Safety from a pool of qualified officers. (But if the accused officer is from the R.I. State Police, then the chief justice would make the selections.) No officers from the same department as the accused could be on the panel.

House bill: One retired judge, appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, would serve as chair. One member would be an attorney in good standing, also selected by the chief justice. The other three members would be police officers randomly selected by the Police Officers Commission on Standards and Training from a pool of officers, at an open meeting. No officers from the same department as the accused could be on the panel.

Suspension days extended

Under current law, officers can only be suspended without pay for two days before their right to a LEOBOR hearing kicks in.

Senate bill : Would extend the number of summary suspension days to 14 before an officer has a right to a LEOBOR hearing.

House bill: Would extend the number of summary suspension days to five for minor infractions, and 14 days for more significant infractions including improperly using force resulting in death or serious injury, felonious conduct, and professional dishonesty related to the reporting, investigation or prosecution of a crime or misconduct by another officer.

Repealing the “gag order”

Police chiefs have long expressed frustration that current law prohibits them from making public statements about cases that have not yet had a LEOBOR hearing, even if the officer is charged with a crime.

Senate bill : Repeals the existing gag order and affirms that police chiefs can both release video evidence and make public statements about an incident involving one of their officers. The officer can also make public statements.

House bill: Repeals the existing gag order and affirms that police chiefs can release video evidence and make public statements about an incident involving one of their officers, but not for minor infractions that fall under the five days of summary suspension described above. The officer can make public statements.

Both bills would automatically fire an officer who pleads guilty or no contest to a felony, or who is convicted of a felony, after appeal. That’s a change from the existing law, which says the officer “may” be fired after a felony conviction. Officers convicted of misdemeanor crimes are not automatically fired, and still go through the LEOBOR process under both bills.

Both bills would also require online posting of pending LEOBOR hearings, final decisions and actions taken, and the officer’s name, but the House bill would not allow that information to be posted for the officers accused of minor infractions.

In testimony submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association applauded the removal of the gag order on chiefs, but opposed the posting of officers’ names online while they are in the LEOBOR process.

The association representing police chiefs also opposed including the executive director of the Nonviolence Institute on the hearing panel, arguing “the executive director may or may not have the requisite background or experience to sit on this hearing panel.”

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers, which represents rank-and-file officers in 26 Rhode Island municipalities, also submitted testimony with about a dozen concerns. The police union opposed having the head of the Nonviolence Institute on the panel, and suggested a hearing officer from the Department of Administration be used instead.

Advertisement

The union also opposed allowing unpaid suspension of 14 days before the right to a LEOBOR hearing kicks in, suggesting a tiered approach with fewer suspension days for minor infractions such as “failure to salute a mayor, not wearing a uniform hat, being involved in a minor motor vehicle accident, excessive tardiness, etc.”

Testifying before the committee, lobbyist John Rossi said the union was generally in favor of expanding the hearing panel, increasing summary punishment and allowing police chiefs to speak publicly about investigations.

The Black Lives Matter Political Action Committee also testified against the Senate bill, arguing it doesn’t go far enough by continuing to wait until criminal cases are over — which can take years — before officers can be fired from a department. Harrison Tuttle, the organization’s president, cited high-profile misconduct cases involving former Pawtucket Officer Dan Dolan, Providence Sergeant Joseph Hanley and Providence Officer Jeann Lugo.

The organization is one of several that would prefer to repeal LEOBOR altogether, but nether Ruggerio nor House Speaker Joe Shekarchi support a full repeal.

“BLM RI PAC strongly believes that, in line with the broader criminal justice reform efforts across the nation, police chiefs should have the authority to terminate officers when concerns about public safety arise,” Tuttle wrote. “The inability to promptly fire an officer, as in the case of Officer Dolan, should be a matter of concern for all.”

Advertisement





Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.