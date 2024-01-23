Norfolk DA complained to federal prosecutors about review of Karen Read murder case, unsealed letters say

Morrissey, whose office is prosecuting Read, made the statement in a May 18 letter to the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility, one of several letters exchanged between Morrissey’s office and the US attorney’s office between May and November of last year.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey complained in May to the Justice Department about the “highly unusual and possibly abusive” move by federal prosecutors in Massachusetts to conduct a review of the state murder case pending against Karen Read , who’s accused of backing her SUV into her Boston cop boyfriend and leaving him for dead during a blizzard in Canton in 2022, records show.

The letters were unsealed Friday in Norfolk Superior Court, where Read is slated to stand trial in March, after Morrissey’s office indicated in court papers that prosecutors did not object to the correspondence being made public.

Morrissey wrote in his May letter that “multiple” witnesses in the Read case had told his staff in late April that they had received subpoenas to appear before a federal grand jury probing the matter.

Norfolk First Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland at the time informed Joshua S. Levy, then first assistant in the US attorney’s office, that the timing of the federal probe could “imprudently” affect Read’s ongoing murder prosecution, Morrissey wrote.

Levy, Morrissey wrote, “declined” to identify to Beland what jurisdiction federal prosecutors had in the murder case.

“In what appears to be a highly unusual and possibly abusive exercise of power, Attorney Levy indicated that the U.S. Attorney’s Office was still proceeding ahead with an investigation that would involve individuals who were active participants in events and/or witnesses in the state case,” Morrissey wrote.

He asked the Office of Professional Responsibility to review the probe being conducted by federal prosecutors in Massachusetts and requested that, should it continue, “it be transferred to another [federal] office without history of conflict, bias, and abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”

A request for comment was sent to a spokesperson for Levy, now acting US attorney for Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Morrissey noted in his May letter that his office had previously collaborated well with federal prosecutors, including during the 2018 federal case against former Mafia don Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, who was convicted in the 1993 murder of South Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro and sentenced to life in prison.

During that case, Morrissey wrote, a federal prosecutor asked a State Police detective if he had “any kind of damaging information” on Morrissey and his prosecutors. The federal prosecutor’s wife had been a prosecutor in Morrissey’s office, where it was determined she needed “more seasoning and legal experience” to work superior court cases, Morrissey wrote. She was offered a district court role with no pay reduction but instead resigned and filed an ethics violation with the state Board of Bar Overseers, which dismissed it, Morrissey wrote.

He also noted that his May letter came one day after damning reports from two government watchdogs found that then-US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins had repeatedly committed ethical breaches and misused the power of her office, in particular in trying to influence the 2022 election for her successor as Suffolk district attorney. Rollins resigned, and Levy became acting US attorney.

The findings of the watching reports, Morrissey wrote in May, “reinforce my belief” that Levy’s office should be “removed from whatever investigation is being conducted into the Read matter.”

The Office of Professional Responsibility told Morrissey in a reply letter June 1 that he should take up his request to remove Levy’s office from the Read probe with the Executive Office for United States Attorneys.

Morrissey’s office did so, and the general counsel for the US attorneys executive office, Jay Macklin, wrote to Beland in August that there’s “no basis” for recusing Levy’s office from the federal probe.

Levy’s office, Macklin wrote, “has a very different opinion of the circumstances in this case than as presented” by Morrissey in his prior correspondence. “[Levy’s] office has not reached any official determination whether [federal] prosecution is warranted, but they believe it is essential to continue their investigation given the information of which they are aware.”

Macklin didn’t elaborate on that information, and the status of the federal probe wasn’t clear Tuesday morning; Levy’s office hasn’t commented publicly on it.

Prosecutors allege that Read backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, during a snowstorm outside the Canton home of a fellow police officer early on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of drinking. The state medical examiner’s office determined O’Keefe, 46, died from multiple head injuries and hypothermia.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Attorneys for Read assert that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the Canton home and that the family’s dog, a German shepherd, injured O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle. Prosecutors have dismissed the assertion as baseless.

Computer forensic experts for Read’s defense have alleged that a Google search was performed on witness Jennifer McCabe’s phone at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29 for “hos [sic] long to die in cold” and subsequently deleted, legal filings show. Prosecutors contend McCabe used Google for a search about her daughter’s basketball team just before 2:30 a.m. inside the Alberts’ home and used that same tab to search for information about hypothermia at Read’s request when they came upon O’Keefe’s body hours later.

The case has drawn widespread public interest, fueled in large part by the coverage of Aidan Kearney, a controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy” who boasts a massive following and who’s championed Read’s claims of innocence. Kearney’s been charged with intimidating prosecution witnesses in the case and has pleaded not guilty. He’s also facing a domestic assault charge in a separate case.

Attorneys for Read, who’s currently free on bail, had no comment Tuesday on the letters that were unsealed.

“The letters make plain that the District Attorney never asked that any investigation be ended,” said David Traub, a spokesperson for Morrissey, in a statement Tuesday. “But the DA, along with many in the legal community, recognize that federal interference in an open state murder case is highly unusual if not unprecedented. In that light, District Attorney Morrissey’s letters spell out ample grounds to transfer that matter to a United States Attorney’s Office without a recent history of corruption, bias, conflict or the appearance of conflict of interest.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

