Suspicious powder investigated at Maine state office building

An office building at the Maine state capitol complex in Augusta was partially evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious substance was found in a piece of mail, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.
Capitol police officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the fourth floor of the Cross building after a white, powdery substance was discovered in a piece of mail that was being processed, state officials said in a statement.
The floor was cleared, but the rest of the office building remained open. The State House also stayed open, the statement said.
Augusta police and fire departments, Maine State Police, the Department of Environmental Protection and the National Guard civil support team also responded to the scene, the statement said.
“The powder was safely secured and field tested on-site,” the statement said. “All tests were negative.”
The substance was not identified.
No injuries were reported, the statement said.
The Burton M. Cross Building houses offices at the state capitol complex, according to the state’s official website.
The incident remains under investigation.
