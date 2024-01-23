Suspicious powder investigated at Maine state office building

An office building at the Maine state capitol complex in Augusta was partially evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious substance was found in a piece of mail, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Capitol police officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the fourth floor of the Cross building after a white, powdery substance was discovered in a piece of mail that was being processed, state officials said in a statement.

The floor was cleared, but the rest of the office building remained open. The State House also stayed open, the statement said.