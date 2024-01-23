Healey gives members of her Cabinet $15,000 raises amid spending cuts

Healey’s Cabinet secretaries received 4 percent pay raises in December, pushing the pay of her budget chief and others to nearly $189,000 a year. A spokesperson for the first-term Democrat said they’ll receive another 4 percent boost on Feb. 2, bringing their annual salaries to $196,550 — roughly $14,800 more than they made just a few weeks ago.

Thanks to a quirk in state law, other officials, including the state’s suspended top cannabis regulator, will be due the same increases.

As her administration slashes spending from other areas, Governor Maura Healey gave members of her Cabinet a 4 percent raise last month and is slated to give them another one next week that will ultimately hike their annual pay by nearly $15,000.

Healey aides said the Cabinet appointees were eligible for the same two-step raise that state officials negotiated last year with unions representing executive branch employees. Under those deals, union employees were due two separate 4 percent raises: one effective last July 1 and another slated to take effect Jan. 1. But because lawmakers didn’t approve the funding for those increases until last month, the first raise didn’t go in effect until December.

The governor’s office said Monday that the secretaries’ raises were built into the state budget, and that tying together salary adjustments for both union employees and managers in the administration is “consistent” with how past administrations have approached raises.

They also land at a bleak time for state finances — and at a time when Healey has slashed elsewhere from the budget.

Her administration this month cut $375 million from an array of programs, hitting services for seniors, homeless shelters, and various local earmarks. Officials also downgraded revenue projections for the fiscal year by $1 billion.

At the time, her budget chief, Matthew Gorzkowicz, described the cuts as a necessary “belt tightening” amid lower-than-expected tax collections. Revenues were running $769 million, or about 4 percent, behind projections midway through the current fiscal year. December marked the sixth successive month that saw tax revenue fall below what state officials expected.

“This is about fiscal responsibility and making sure our budget remains in balance,” Gorzkowicz said when the administration announced the cuts. “We can’t spend what we don’t have.”

Healey’s secretaries are not the only high-ranking officials now due pay increases, thanks to triggers in other parts of state law.

Shannon O’Brien, the suspended chair of the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, also scored a $7,200 pay bump to push her annual pay to $189,000, and would be due another 4 percent raise next month, too.

Cathy Judd-Stein, the chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, will receive the same increase, though the state’s public payroll database did not reflect the first 4 percent raise as of Monday. A spokesperson for the commission said officials were still processing the pay increase.

Under their respective statutes, the salaries of both chairs are required to be the same as that of Gorzkowicz, meaning as his pay rises, so does theirs. Salaries for each of the other members of the Cannabis Control Commission and Gaming Commission are also tied to the budget chief’s pay, though they receive three-quarters of what Gorzkowicz makes.

Joe Baerlein, a spokesperson for O’Brien, said she was “never formally informed” of any pay increase, and that she intends to notify the Cannabis Control Commission to deduct the additional money from her pay “until she is reinstated to do her job.”

O’Brien for months has been on paid leave from her post amid a long-running fight with state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who appointed O’Brien to the role in 2022. Goldberg in September abruptly suspended her after receiving an outside investigator’s report alleging O’Brien made a series of racist and “culturally insensitive” remarks. O’Brien has denied the accusations, and sued Goldberg, charging that she was unlawfully removed from her position.

A state judge last month denied a bid by O’Brien to alter an administrative hearing that could determine her fate, ruling that O’Brien is entitled to a fair hearing — but not a public one, as she’s sought — to challenge her suspension.

But the process has been in a holding pattern. O’Brien on Friday appealed that ruling to a state appellate court. She had argued that not only should the administrative hearing be open to the public, but that Goldberg should not be allowed to serve as its so-called fact-finder.

An appellate judge on Monday put the lower-court decision on hold and gave Goldberg a Jan. 29 deadline to file a response. Goldberg, a third-term Democrat, has yet to set a new date for the administrative hearing.

Howard Cooper, an attorney for O’Brien, said in a statement that O’Brien “believes there will be no fairness in the Treasurer’s proposed process.”

Andrew Napolitano, a spokesperson for Goldberg, said she is confident the original court ruling will be upheld.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, that Chair O’Brien continues to use the judicial process to delay” the administrative hearing, Napolitano said in a statement Monday.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.