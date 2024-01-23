Meet the Rhode Islander trying to keep Georgia blue for Biden

Palazzo lost his seat in the state Senate that year, but Rhode Island gained a political operative in Olasanoye, who would go on to work for US Senator Jack Reed; help out on Charlie Fogarty’s bruising, but unsuccessful, gubernatorial campaign in 2006, help elect Providence’s first two Latino mayors, and eventually become executive director of the state Democratic Party.

Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye was a freshman at Classical High School in Providence the first time he volunteered on a political campaign, knocking on doors to urge voters to support his football coach, Robert Palazzo, a Democrat-turned-independent state senator who was taking on the Democratic machine in the city’s ultra-political Silver Lake neighborhood.

Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye has been the executive director of the Democratic Party in Georgia since August.

Advertisement

Now Olasanoye, 39, is tackling his biggest political challenge yet, one that has taken him 1,500 miles away from the neighborhood where he first caught the political bug and whose result will likely chart a course for the future of American democracy.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Olasanoye is the relatively new executive director of the Democratic Party in Georgia, which is widely considered a top-five battleground state in this year’s presidential election. All signs point to a rematch of 2020, when Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in the Peach State helped propel him to the presidency over incumbent Donald Trump.

“Georgia and Rhode Island are like night and day,” Olasanoye joked when we spoke on Monday morning. “You have 39 cities and towns. They have 159 counties alone.”

But political organizing is political organizing, no matter the scale, and Olasanoye maintains that many of the skills he picked up leading the state parties in Rhode Island and New Jersey have prepared him well for the opportunity in Georgia.

There’s a big push to turn Georgia blue similar to the way Nevada and Colorado have become reliable states for Democrats, and the changing demographics in the Atlanta metro region suggest that it’s only a matter of time. Voters increasingly look a lot more like Olasanoye, the son of two Nigerian immigrants, than they do the state’s popular Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Advertisement

Both of the state’s US senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are Democrats, and Biden narrowly defeated Trump in 2020. Trump is currently facing criminal charges in the state in connection with his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, with prosecutors seeking an Aug. 5 trial date.

But Trump, with his loyal, reliable base and a universe of voters who are dissatisfied with the job Biden is doing as president, is clinging to an early lead in the state.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released earlier this month showed Trump leading Biden, 45 percent to 37 percent, with 20 percent of voters saying they hadn’t made up their mind. Most concerning of all, Black voters, a key constituency for Democrats in Georgia, were split evenly (45.5 percent to 44.1 percent) on their approval of the job Biden is doing as president.

Olasanoye said the biggest difference in 2024 compared to other recent elections in Georgia is that the presidential race is the only statewide race on the ballot. In the past 3 1/2 years, he said, Democrats spent more than $700 million in Georgia not only because of Biden’s race in 2020, but also the two high-profile Senate special elections in January 2021 that gave Democrats the majority.

He doesn’t expect the same infusion of money in 2024, but he is still expected to produce the same result for Biden.

Advertisement

“We have to build the infrastructure with 60 cents or 70 cents on the dollar,” Olasanoye said.

The party is starting by recruiting nearly 4,000 candidates to run for office down the ballot, with the goal of forcing Republicans to spend money on ads and organizers even in communities where they routinely rack up easy wins.

More importantly, Olasanoye said, Democratic officials must make the case to voters earlier in the year that they should stick with Biden rather giving Trump one more chance. The presidential primaries in Georgia are March 12, but it’s widely expected that Biden and Trump will have locked up their party’s nomination by that point.

“We’re not fighting the same traditional presidential contest that we typically do,” he said. “It’s not about issues; it’s a values question.”

So how do you accomplish that goal without sounding like you’re lecturing voters – something Team Biden has been accused of – or attempting to scare them?

“The dirty little secret is the scare tactic actually doesn’t work,” Olasanoye said, although he acknowledged that Democrats do need to remind voters that chaos tends to surround Trump. He said Biden won in 2020 in part on a promise of calming the waters in Washington, D.C.

Just like knocking doors in Rhode Island, Olasanoye said it will take a massive field organization to continue building relationships with voters throughout the year rather than simply blitzing them with ads on October and November.

Advertisement

“If I know you, I can’t spin you,” Olasanoye said. “You don’t have to message people if you have a real relationship with them.”

Still, Olasanoye is pragmatic about how razor-thin the result could be in Georgia this year. He said Democrats will have to take advantage of any Republican mistakes – like running Herschel Walker against Warnock two years ago – and, yes, get a little lucky.

“When you win a state by 11,779 votes, everything matters,” he said.

This sure ain’t Silver Lake anymore.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.