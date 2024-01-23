N.H. voters are taking to the polls in the first-in-the-nation primary. Follow live updates.

President Biden didn’t campaign in the state, and his name isn’t on the ballot, meaning the state’s Democrats could vote for the president’s two little-known major primary challengers, Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Still, many of New Hampshire’s top Democrats backed a write-in campaign that they expected Biden to handily win.

New Hampshire voters are taking to the polls in the first-in-the-nation primary , casting ballots in what is a make-or-break moment for Nikki Haley, the last rival standing between former president Donald Trump and the GOP presidential nomination.

Read more:

January 23, 2024

Undeclared voters seem to show greater interest in GOP race — 5:06 p.m.

By Steven Porter and Amanda Gokee, Globe Staff

Town moderator Christopher D. Hawkins said Newmarket’s undeclared voters — who can choose to participate in either party’s presidential primary — seemed to be showing greater interest than usual in the Republican contest.

”Our experience in the past has been undeclared voters tend to trend toward Democrats,” Hawkins said. “This time we’re seeing a reversal of that trend. We’re seeing more undeclared voters taking Republican ballots. In the 10 years I’ve been doing this, that’s unusual for us.”

Get N.H. Morning Report

That anecdotal shift in one town’s early activity may be unusual, but it’s not entirely unexpected. New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan predicted statewide voter turnout for the GOP primary would be more than triple the turnout for the Democratic primary.

Read more about New Hampshire’s undeclared voters.

Biden turns attention to general election — 5:04 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Speaking in front of a crowd holding “Defend Choice” signs this evening, President Biden is clearly focused on his presumed general election matchup, even before voting is over in New Hampshire. In Northern Virginia, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses delivered speeches focused on abortion rights, excoriating Republicans who have restricted abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

And they are going after one Republican in particular.

”Let there be no mistake, the person most responsible for taking away this freedom in America is Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Listen to what he says, Trump says he’s proud he overturned Roe v. Wade... He described the Dobbs decision as a miracle, but for American women, it’s a nightmare.”

Trans rights and economic policy take center stage during Biden write-in effort — 4:45 p.m.

By Jordan Young, Globe Correspondent

For Eleanor McDonough, an Exeter voter who is also a volunteer coordinator for the Biden write-in campaign, her vote for President Biden is personal. According to McDonough, she was the only trans person working in the Florida State Legislature until she eventually had to flee the state due to anti-trans laws enacted by Governor Ron DeSantis.

”They passed laws that really had a huge impact on my community, preventing adults from having access to general care, banning us from using public facilities, unable to use the restroom,” McDonough said. “[Biden] was the very first president to recognize that trans rights are human rights, and that’s a major reason why [I’m voting for him].”

‘We’re voting out the lesser of the evils today’ — 4:40 p.m.

By Weslan Hansen, Globe Correspondent

Paula Parker, 69, and Bill Parker, 70, said they voted for Nikki Haley today but plan to vote for President Biden in November.

”We’re voting out the lesser of the evils today,” Bill said. “Trump is dangerous.”

The husband and wife retirees are registered independents and said they were voting for women’s rights and for the preservation of democracy.

”We have two grown daughters and they should have a right to say what they want to do with their bodies,” Bill said. “The way it’s going is dangerous. It’s dangerous when at that level they start telling you what you can do.”

The Parkers said that they were concerned by Trump’s remarks during a speech in Iowa where he claimed he would be a dictator on day one.

”It’s too close to 1930s Germany,” Paula said.

A vote for Phillips sends the DNC ‘a message’ — 4:32 p.m.

By Abigail Pritchard, Globe Correspondent

Erin Murray, 39, cast her vote Tuesday morning in Laconia, N.H., for Dean Phillips, the self-proclaimed “most bipartisan congressman” from Minnesota.

Murray, a Democrat, said she knows Phillips’s campaign to be the Democratic nominee probably won’t go anywhere, but she’s not excited about President Biden.

”Biden and the DNC need to be kind of sent a message,” Murray said. She said she was not happy about Biden refusing to participate in the New Hampshire primary, nor about him set to be “the candidate foisted upon us.”

Murray said she is concerned with reproductive rights, social issues, and foreign policy.

She said that she’s liked seeing Phillips be more progressive with his policies over the course of his campaign, and hopes he will stick to those policies and build momentum for the 2028 election.

”I don’t really see the Democratic Party having any rock stars right now,” Murray said. “So if he could make a name for himself and really get more in line with progressive policies … I think that would be huge.”

Assuming Phillips loses the nomination, Murray said she will likely vote for Biden in the general election. But she was still excited to cast her primary ballot for Phillips.

”It’s all pie in the sky,” Phillips said. “But you can still get excited for pie in the sky.”

Octogenarian looks for generational change — 4:30 p.m.

By Ben Baker, Globe Correspondent

Lou Gargaz, an 84-year-old surveillance equipment company owner from Hollis, voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, but soured on him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Instead, he threw his support behind former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley when he voted Tuesday in the first-in-the-nation primary.

”Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, I think, was wrong,” Gargaz said. “Other than that, I think Trump has great policies. Jan. 6 just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Despite belonging to the same generation as President Biden, Gargaz said he has ruled out voting for the 81-year-old incumbent Democrat, finding himself deeply troubled by the prospect of a fellow octogenarian sitting behind the Resolute Desk.

To Gargaz, Haley represents a much-needed generational shift, while still pursuing a conservative policy agenda he can stomach.

”I think she’s younger, and I think old people don’t have a place trying to be president,” Gargaz said. “I’m old. I just realize my limitations.”

Exeter couple continue to believe in Trump — 4:28 p.m.

By Steven Porter, Globe Staff

Mark F. Walton, 60, wore a black “Make America Great Again” hat as he and his wife, Gail A. Walton, 63, exited their polling place in Exeter. They are both registered Republicans who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 and said he did a good job in the White House and kept his promises, so they want to see him in charge for another four years.

”I want somebody that’s going to do what they say they’re going to do, not just tell me what I want to hear,” Gail Walton said.

She added that she never gave much consideration to voting for anyone else, such as former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

”I really never thought much about her — and I don’t mean that in a bad way — I just, I had my mind focused, and that’s where it was going to be,” she said.

Mark Walton said immigration and border security represent one of the policy areas where he’s eager to see Trump lead.

Biden’s absence from the N.H. primary ballot doesn’t deter voters in Franklin — 4:23 p.m.

By Amanda Gokee, Globe Staff

Biden’s absence from the N.H. primary ballot didn’t deter Stephanie Larrabee, 42, and Joseph Myrdek, 38, who wrote his name in.

Myrdek said it was an easy decision, because his highest priority is defeating Trump.

”It’s really black and white almost at this point between fascism and the future of America,” said Myrdek, who, like Larrabee, is a registered Democrat. “I’m not the biggest fan of what’s going on in Israel right now, but I’m willing to put that aside for the greater election, where we go forth from here. Trump literally said he would be a dictator.”

People stood outside of the Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, N.H., encouraging voters to write-in Biden. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

‘She’s not criticizing or judging’: Hollis voter backs Haley over abortion — 4:17 p.m.

By Abby Turner, Globe Correspondent

Walking out of Hollis Brookline High School after casting her vote in the first-in-the-nation primary, Danielle Brown, 57, unzipped her winter jacket to reveal her Nikki Haley shirt.

Brown said she liked Haley’s stance on abortion. Haley previously said abortion should be up to individuals, but said Saturday on “Face the Nation” that she would support a federal law restricting the medical procedure.

”I’m Catholic. And, you know, we’re against abortion. However, she’s not criticizing or judging those who disagree with her,” the retired Hollis, N.H., resident said.

Brown said Haley is more honest and supports less government than Trump, the GOP primary front-runner. The former president is facing 91 counts of felony indictments.

”What can he do for us? When you talk about a leader, and you have children and they’re looking up to the president, and this is what you want your president to look like? To do? To say?” Brown said of Trump.

A family voted together at the Hollis Brookline Co-operative High School. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in N.H. to show support for Trump — 4:09 p.m.

By Niki Griswold, Globe Staff

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th district in the US House, arrived at Goffstown High School just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

It was one of five stops she had scheduled for the day around New Hampshire, canvassing for Trump. She had attended a rally for the former president in Laconia the night before, and Tuesday morning joined just over a dozen Trump supporters who braved the cold to wave flags and hold signs at the start of Goffstown High School’s parking lot.

In an interview with the Globe, Greene called the primary a “referendum for the Republican Party,” saying the party has been divided “for years,” and voters are now fed up with “uni-party” Republicans, “neocons,” and foreign wars.

Confident Trump will win the primary, Greene said she believes it will shape the future of the party, and show the GOP establishment that voters support Trump’s policies and agenda.

”A lot of establishment Republicans are basically bending the knee right now,” Greene said. “It started after Iowa – I witnessed it and heard it in Washington when I went back the next week… I’ve been telling everyone that Trump was going to win, literally since the beginning of 2021… I knew this was coming, so it’s really cool. It’s happening.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene performed "the wave" with supporters ahead of Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump's visit to the Londonderry High School polling station on in Londonderry, N.H. Brandon Bell/Getty

N.H. voters rave about ‘I Voted’ stickers designed by fourth graders — 3:58 p.m.

By Lylah Alphonse, Globe Staff

Voters across New Hampshire were rewarded with a little bit of whimsy when they went to vote in the presidential primary Tuesday.

The “I Voted” stickers they received at polling stations were designed by fourth grade students from around the Granite State.

”The sticker I got for voting was crazy cool,” said Dan Kelleher, 25, of Concord.The students won’t be old enough to vote in a presidential election until 2032 at the earliest, but New Hampshire officials found a way to get them involved in this election cycle with a sticker-designing contest held in September and October 2023.

The three winning designs were picked by a panel of local election officials and feature iconic New Hampshire imagery: a moose overlooking fall foliage with Mt. Washington on the horizon, the Old Man of the Mountain with the American flag as the sky, and a cartoon figure shaped like the state of New Hampshire happily fishing in a lake with the stars and stripes overhead.

Read the full story.

The "I Voted" stickers on display at the Hollis Brookline Co-operative High School were designed by fourth graders in the state. The state held a "I Voted" Sticker Contest and the winning designs, submitted by the state’s fourth graders, were given out in polling places after people turned in their ballots. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In Goffstown, voters decide between Trump and Haley — 3:43 p.m.

By Niki Griswold, Globe Staff

On Tuesday morning, a steady stream of voters flowed through Goffstown High School’s doors, one of two polling locations in the town of just over 18,500 people.

With the help of dozens of election day volunteers, by 12:40 p.m. nearly 2,000 people had cast their ballots, including 64-year-old Kathleen Descoteaux. A registered Republican, Descoteaux said she voted for Trump in both 2020 and 2016, but today, it was a much harder decision.

”I really struggled,” Descoteaux said. “But I think in the end I ended up voting for Trump again because I felt like he was the best of the available choices.”

Robert Schaefer, a 59 year old architect who also cast his ballot at Goffstown High School on Tuesday, is similarly interested in seeing how Republicans across the country will vote as the primary continues.

Schaefer cast his ballot for Nikki Haley, even though he supports the former president, saying he wants to keep Trump humble.

Retired nurse Celeste Lafond, 65, said she showed up to Goffstown High School Tuesday specifically to vote for Haley.

In Concord’s Ward 5, voters says they are voting against Trump — 3:37 p.m.

By Amanda Gokee, Globe Staff

At Ward 5 in Concord, N.H., Linda Glaser said abortion was one of the most important issues to her, noting she wants the government to stay completely out of it.

“It’s a woman’s choice,” the Concord resident said. She said she voted for Nikki Haley because she was displeased with former president Donald Trump’s first term. “I don’t like the way he talks about people and to people, calling people names,” she said. “I don’t think it sends a good message to our children.” She said she’s “98 percent” sure she would vote against Trump in a Trump-Biden rematch, although she believes both men are too old to be the next president.

Robert Moses, 68, is a retiree from Concord who said housing is the biggest issue facing the state of New Hampshire, but he believes there’s little the president can do to improve the state’s housing stock. He said he wrote in President Biden because he approved of how Biden handled the pandemic and the economy, including stimulus packages.

Mark Kegel, 65, is a physician and a “Democrat through and through,” who said he voted for Dean Phillips. “I just think we need someone younger, more vibrant,” he said. “Other people have chickened out running against the president.” He said health care is one of the biggest issues to him, and he supports Phillips’ platform, which includes Medicare for All. He’s hoping Phillips will catch the attention of the national Democrats.

From the White House: What primary? — 3:29 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

There’s no sign of a primary day at the White House today. President Biden this afternoon will instead have a rally in Northern Virginia, looking straight ahead to the general election and focused heavily on abortion rights.

He’ll be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, a rare show of force from the two couples that signals a new phase of campaigning as 2024 gets into gear. At the press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre demurred on what his plans were later tonight.

“I have not spoken to him on how he’s going to be taking in the results tonight, so I don’t have anything specific to share,” she told reporters.

Biden, of course, is skipping New Hampshire after pressuring the Democratic National Committee to declare South Carolina the first primary on the Democratic calendar, relying instead on an unsanctioned write-in effort, as my colleague Matt Stout described.

By Matt Stout, Globe Staff

In Nashua, the candidates’ ages — a potential Trump presidency — weighed heavy on many voters as they streamed in and out of New Searles Elementary School.

Jack Dvareckas, a 76-year-old retired realtor, said he hesitantly wrote in President Biden’s name on his Democratic ballot.

”I stood there for a couple minutes. It was tough,” the registered Democrat said. But, he said, there was “nobody else to choose from” on the Democratic side even though the president’s age — Biden is 81 — gives him pause.

In fact, it does for both Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump.

”They’re both more senile than I am. And I still forget my keys,” Dvareckas said.

Barb Stefaney, also a 76-year-old Democrat, said she voted for Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips because she believes the country “needs new blood.”

”I’m roughly their age group,” she said of Biden and Trump. “We’re not going to be here much longer.”

Stefaney said she was also put off by Biden’s decision to skip New Hampshire amid the Democratic National Committee’s decision to push South Carolina up the political calendar and dismiss the Granite State’s primary as “meaningless.”

”The way he disregarded the primary [here] . . . I felt it was kind of disrespectful,” she said. “I felt he should have gotten his message out here.”

At the Amherst Street Elementary School in Nashua, N.H., a voter casted their vote. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Will the race for the GOP nomination end in New Hampshire? — 3:10 p.m.

By Jess Bidgood, Emma Platoff, and James Pindell, Globe Staff

The unceremonious exit Sunday of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida from the race for the Republican presidential nomination has raised the stakes of the First in the Nation Primary, turning it into what could be the last chance to slow former president Donald Trump’s romp to the nomination.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and the former governor of South Carolina, now has the head-to-head matchup against Trump she has long desired in as favorable political terrain as she could ask for, since New Hampshire has a large population of moderate voters who dislike Trump.

But, with polling showing her trailing Trump by double digits, the former president and his advisers indicated they will use the results here as a cudgel to pressure Haley to get out of the race, too.

Read the full story.

Biden isn’t on the N.H. ballot. Inside the effort to write him in. — 3:04 p.m.

By Matt Stout, Globe Staff

Once united in anger at President Biden and the national Democratic Party for snubbing the state’s vaunted first-in-the-nation primary, New Hampshire Democratic leaders quickly coalesced around something else: Their firm belief Biden needs a strong showing here ahead of a likely fight against Donald Trump.

What it’s spawned — an unsanctioned effort to convince New Hampshire voters to write in Biden’s name on Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot — may be the strangest presidential primary campaign in history.

Here’s what to know.

Supporters for a campaign to write in President Biden on the New Hampshire primary ballot headed out to line both sides of a traffic circle for a Get Out The Vote stand-out in Dover on Sunday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A look at recent Globe polls from N.H. — 2:57 p.m.

By Kirkland An, Globe Staff

It’s officially a two-candidate race on the Republican side after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday and threw his support behind former president Donald Trump.

In the days leading up to the primary, the Globe released a daily tracking poll in partnership with Suffolk University and NBC10 Boston.

Explore the results here.

What time do polls close? — 2:46 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The last polls in the state close at 8 p.m. ET, although polls in most of the state close at 7 p.m. ET and some close at 7:30 p.m. ET. In tiny Dixville Notch, which has only a handful of residents, polls open at midnight ET and close a few minutes later once all voters have cast a ballot.

What to know about the N.H. primary — 2:30 p.m.

By Vivi Smilgius, Globe Correspondent

Eection season begins today with the first primary election, and voters — Democratic, Republican, and undeclared — are casting their ballots and forecasting election results around the country.

Here’s what to know about the contest.