Newton Public Schools closed Wednesday

Fuller acknowledged that everybody’s “nerves are frayed,” particularly many parents and caregivers who are lacking childcare.

Wednesday will be the fourth day that school is canceled as the teachers’ union and the Newton School Committee continue to negotiate for a “competitive and sustainable contract,” Fuller said in a statement.

“Let the thousands and thousands and thousands of students in Newton back into school,” said Fuller in the statement. “Please don’t continue with this strike. The School Committee negotiating team will continue to bargain in good faith, and I will continue to support our terrific teachers with the funding for a competitive and sustainable contract.”

The Newton Teachers Association voted to authorize the strike last Thursday after more than a year of contract talks. Teachers hit the picket line on Friday. Despite negotiations resuming over the weekend, no deal has been reached. Key issues for the union include a lower student-to-staff ratio, a social worker for each of the city’s 22 schools, a 60-day parental leave period and better pay, among others.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts. The union could face the stiffest fine in decades that a Massachusetts court has imposed on teacher unions for engaging in an illegal strike, according to court records.

The fine, which began Monday at $25,000, could quickly escalate to $200,000 by Thursday night if Newton educators fail to call off their strike, according to a contempt order issued by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith. He penalized teachers after they failed to follow a preliminary injunction requiring them to end the strike over the weekend.

James Vaznis of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





