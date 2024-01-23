Newton’s striking teachers remain undeterred despite facing largest fine in decades

State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Tuesday during a meeting of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education he was pleased the judge “put some teeth into the consequences of breaking the law and disobeying a direct court order.”

The fine, which began Monday at $25,000, could quickly escalate to $200,000 by Thursday night if Newton educators fail to call off their strike, according to a contempt order issued by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith. He penalized teachers after they failed to follow a preliminary injunction requiring them to end the strike over the weekend.

The Newton Teachers Association could face the stiffest fine in decades that a Massachusetts court has imposed on teacher unions for engaging in an illegal strike, according to court records.

“My hope is that everyone can find a reasonable peaceful solution and our kids can get back to school,” said Riley, whose grandfather, a shoemaker, formerly was president of the American Federation of Labor. “Now more than ever we need our kids in school.”

But the association appeared undeterred by the penalty Tuesday morning, noting in a statement members “will only return to work once a contract is settled.”

“The NTA fully expected the state labor board to seek fines against our union, and we fully expected a Massachusetts superior court to issue those fines,” the statement said. “Our fight for the funding our schools deserves is greater than the need to obey laws that attempt to silence us.”

Under state law, public employees are forbidden from striking. But a small but growing number of teacher unions in an effort to secure new contracts in recent years have snubbed that law, abandoning their classrooms for picket lines in such districts as Andover, Woburn, Malden, Brookline, and Haverhill.

Hundreds of striking Newton educators gathered at a Monday rally in front of Newton City Hall. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Newton, where contentious contract talks have gone on for more than a year, is the largest district to grapple with a teacher strike, leaving nearly 12,000 students locked out of classes for three days so far.

Unions that have defied the law have quickly secured new contracts while incurring modest fines and sometimes none at all.

The uptick in strikes comes as the Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing legislation to allow educators and other public employee unions, except those involving public safety, to legally strike.

The size of Newton’s potential fine reflects growing frustration with the state Labor Relations Board and the Newton School Committee that the fines previously imposed on other teacher unions have done little to deter them from striking, according to a motion they filed Monday.

They also raised concerns the Newton union feels emboldened, noting their president, Michael Zilles, told the School Committee during a mediation session on Saturday “the strike could continue for five days, 10 days, or even 15 days.”

Newton teachers and the School Committee have been trying to work through several issues in recent days, including compensation and family leave. Before the strike began, the two sides were far apart on compensation with the union seeking a 13 percent cost of living increase over three years and the School Committee wanting 8 percent.

Newton teachers made an average of $93,000 annually during the 2020-21 school year, according to the most recent state data, putting them in the top quarter of teacher pay in the state. However, teachers in about five dozen other districts earn more than they do.

In his decision Monday, Barry-Smith said he was persuaded to impose the fine because of the effect the school closures were having on students and the inconveniences it’s creating for families in making alternative arrangements.

“The character and the magnitude of the threatened harm is serious,” he wrote. “These presumably are the very harms the Legislature had in mind when it made the policy choice to forbid public employee strikes.”

But he added “it is difficult to gauge what level of fine is likely to compel compliance with the law.”

The amount of the fine doubles each day the strike persists through Thursday. The financial penalty is slightly less than what the state labor board and the Newton School Committee sought.

The Newton Teachers Association has considerable resources: $486,229 in cash on hand and $756,836 in total assets, according to court documents.

Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, said the hefty fine should deliver a message to other unions about the consequences for breaking the law.

“My experience has always been when you hit someone in the pocket book it makes a bigger difference than when you scold them,” Koocher said.

So far among the recent spate of strikes, Haverhill teachers were fined the most, $110,000 for their four-day strike in October 2022, while Brookline and Dedham didn’t incur any for their much shorter strikes in May 2022 and October 2019 respectively.

Previously, Quincy teachers were hit with a $150,000 fine for their strike in 2007. However, the amount later shrunk to $100,000 in a settlement agreement between the union and the district, the Patriot-Ledger reported.

Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, expressed frustration Tuesday with the Newton fine as he reinforced the need for the Legislature to legalize strikes.

“The fines imposed on the NTA by a Middlesex County Superior Court judge simply reflect the reality that the legal system is biased against workers and their unions,” he said in a statement. “The fines are punitive, grounded in union busting and do not compel the School Committee to bargain in good faith.”

































James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.