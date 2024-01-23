N.H. entrepreneur Dean Kamen among those who flew with Jeffrey Epstein

Kamen’s name is listed as a passenger on a 2003 private flight from John F. Kennedy airport in New York to Monterey, Calif.. Epstein was also on the flight. Kamen did not respond to a request for comment on this story. Little has been published about the personal or professional relationship between the two men, who both attended a “Billionaire’s dinner” in Monterey in 2004, according to The Edge , and also in in 2002, according to the New York Times .

New Hampshire entrepreneur Dean Kamen’s name is among those that appear in a trove of recently released documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls, after a judge ruled in December to make the information public.

Much of the information from the released documents is already known, including the names of high-profile friends of Epstein and victims who have spoken publicly. Like many people who flew with Epstein, Kamen is not accused of any wrongdoing.

The documents were part of a lawsuit filed by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein’s former girlfriend, household manager, and chief recruiter of young, vulnerable females. The lawsuit was settled in 2017, but documents from the case are just being released now. Maxwell, 62, was convicted of sex-trafficking charges following her trial two years ago, and is serving a 20-year sentence.

Kamen is a well-known entrepreneur in New Hampshire who became famous for inventing the Segway, a self-balancing personal transportation device. His company DEKA focuses on medical innovations, and his nonprofit FIRST focuses on STEM education for youth. He is also the executive director of the nonprofit ARMI, Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing, which is receiving $215 million in public money as it looks to develop technology to eventually grow human tissues and organs.

Kamen is also linked to Nadia Marcinko, formerly Marcinkova, who was close with Epstein. She has faced accusations of perpetuating sexual abuse at Epstein’s side, and has also been described as his victim. Marcinko did not return a request for comment on this story.

Marcinko, who is originally from Slovakia, was one of four women named as a possible “co-conspirator” and then granted immunity in a 2008 plea bargain between Epstein and federal prosecutors in Florida, according to The New York Times. Some of the victims accused her of participating in sexual assaults.

In 2013, Marcinko, a fashion model turned pilot, was interviewed by Kamen’s nonprofit FIRST for an article on “girls in tech.”

DEKA employees told aviation reporter Christine Negroni, who reports for The New York Times and the Washington Post, that they first saw Marcinko at DEKA in 2014, when Kamen announced he was starting a company flying club that Marcinko would instruct. DEKA still offers a flight club where employees can take flying lessons on a company owned plane, according to the company website. “The sky is your oyster, and at DEKA, you’re encouraged to spread your wings,” the website reads.

In 2014, Marcinko applied to incorporate her business Aviloop LLC in New Hampshire, registering it to DEKA’s 340 Commercial St. address in Manchester, according to a corporate filing with the New Hampshire Secretary of State. Aviloop is an aviation sales, marketing, and consulting company, according to Marcinko’s filings.

She listed her residence as an address on Kidder Street in Manchester that was owned by Maureen Toohey, an attorney who was previously DEKA’s general counsel, and is currently deputy executive director for ARMI. Marcinko used the address in New Hampshire filings through 2017.

After he was exposed as a pedophile, Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in a Manhattan jail cell. The disgraced financier had been arrested in July 2019 and spent 36 days in jail before his death.

