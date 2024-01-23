On N.H. Primary Day, a decision: To vote, or not to vote?

On top of that, this cycle has been marked by President Joe Biden’s absence in New Hampshire, a state he hasn’t campaigned in after he pushed to put South Carolina ahead in the presidential primary calendar.

Let’s face it. Turnout isn’t always the most flattering reflection of civic engagement, especially when it comes to primary elections. Those numbers are often even weaker when it comes to the incumbent president’s party, in this case depressing numbers for the Democrats.

What day is it? It’s primary day in New Hampshire . And whether you live for this or can’t wait for it to be over, the state’s storied first-in-the-nation primary is finally here. Voters started hitting the polls as early as 6 a.m. this morning.

Secretary of State David Scanlan has predicted that a mere 88,000 Democrats will vote. Overall, he expects around 47 percent of registered voters to cast a ballot. We’ll see whether those predictions materialize after polls close this evening.

We talked to one New Hampshire voter who isn’t sure she’ll be voting this time around.

Aubrey Nelson, 37, a registered Democrat, said she usually votes, but this time feels different because New Hampshire doesn’t have delegates.

That’s one of the sanctions handed down from the Democratic National Committee to state Democrats for barreling ahead with the primary on our unapproved schedule.

“What’s the point, really?” said Nelson. If she hadn’t been so busy, she said, she would have changed her registration to undeclared so she could have voted in the Republican primary against Trump.

She said New Hampshire doesn’t make voting easy. Her son, who is 5, doesn’t have school on Tuesday (some school districts are closed to accommodate elections), but that means Nelson has to travel to her parents’ house for child care so she can work.

Getting an absentee ballot would’ve meant an extra trip to the town hall that Nelson said would be more of a pain than it’s worth.

“I don’t feel great about not voting,” she said. “But I also feel kind of gross voting for Biden right now. And the other candidates don’t stand a chance so it feels kind of pointless.”

“The whole federal political situation sucks,” she said. “I think Biden’s failure to stand up to Israel’s actions in Gaza is deeply concerning. It is not antisemitism to point out when an ally has gone too far.”

In spite of all the reasons not to go, Nelson had a change of heart on election morning. “Decided to be a good role model,” she said in a message to the Globe, her son beaming and sporting an “I voted” sticker in an accompanying photo.

