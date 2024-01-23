Former Rhode Island US Rep. Patrick Kennedy becoming lobbyist for mental health and addiction policies

Kennedy, 56, a son of the late-Senator Edward M. Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, told the Globe that as far as he knows, he is the first member of the multi-generational Kennedy political dynasty to get into lobbying. But Kennedy says he feels OK about it.

Kennedy is joining Healthsperien LLC., a D.C.-based healthcare consultancy, as a partner, and will lead the firm’s “new national mental health and addiction policy practice,” according to a company statement. His new responsibilities align with his former legislative priorities in Congress, and the non-profit work Kennedy has done since leaving office.

More than a dozen years after walking away from one of the safest seats in Congress, former Rhode Island US Representative Patrick J. Kennedy is heading back to Washington, D.C., as a consultant and lobbyist, aiming to influence federal policy on matters related to mental health and addiction.

Advertisement

“I’ve been out of Congress now for 12 years, so it’s not as if I’m running out to capitalize and leverage my former public office for personal gain,” he said. “Furthermore, no one in my family is in office. If I were to join as a lobbyist while my cousin Joe was still in Congress – let alone my dad, right? – I mean, that would really be icky.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Kennedy said he wants to bring order to the “disparate and siloed mental health and addiction world,” whose many patients, doctors, and advocates could, he believes, form a powerful national special interest bloc. “Stigma [around mental health and addiction] has been so powerful,” he said, “but it is shocking that we are not better organized, better prepared, and have a more sophisticated policy and political strategy.”

“Each of the groups, whether it’s psychiatrists or psychologists or social workers – they all have their own agendas,” he said. “And even though 90-percent of it overlaps, they go to [Capitol] Hill and there’s no kind of AFL-CIO, if you will,” an umbrella organization to bring the pieces together and multiply political influence.

Advertisement

“So we in mental health need to create something akin to the labor movement,” he said.

Tom Koutsoumpas, Healthsperien founder and president, said in a statement that Kennedy’s “personal commitment and experience’' will make him a valuable addition to the firm.

Kennedy, a Democrat, was first elected to the Rhode Island House of Representatives at age 21 in 1988. He then won a seat representing Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, which he held from 1995 to 2011, most of that time working on the other end of the US Capitol building from his father, one of the most influential US senators in history, who died in 2009.

Patrick Kennedy’s personal problems with mental health and addiction while in office were well-documented; he became known for his candid public admissions about his own struggles. His legislative agenda focused on mental health, and pursuing parity in the way insurers covered care for physical and mental illnesses. He was the lead sponsor of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008, which was signed into law by President George W. Bush.

Kennedy likely could have held his Rhode Island Congressional seat for as long as he wanted, but in 2010, he shocked the state by announcing he would not run again for reelection.

His life changed dramatically away from politics. The longtime bachelor married in 2011, and now he and his wife, Amy, have five children. They live in Brigantine, NJ, a seaside town near Atlantic City. Amy Kennedy ran for US Congress in 2020, winning a Democratic primary and then losing in the general election to the Republican incumbent, Jeff Van Drew.

Advertisement

After leaving public office, Patrick Kennedy founded, with his wife, The Kennedy Forum, a non-profit that advocates for mental health policies and practices. He has also co-founded One Mind, an organization that promotes investment in brain research globally, according to Healthsperien.

Kennedy said his own ongoing recovery is going well. “Honestly, if I weren’t doing well, everybody would know,” he said, with a laugh. “That was the biggest problem that I had when I was active -- everyone else knew it but me.”

Asked if he misses being in Congress, Kennedy didn’t even pause to think about it.

“No, I don’t. No. No. No,” he said. The way he feels now would have surprised his former self, he said.

“At the time when I left, I really thought it was the end of the world,” he said. “It was everything. My whole adult life, that’s all I knew. And I mean, today...My life has just never been better. Would I have been able to envision that when I left Congress? No way.”

























Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him @bostonglobemark.