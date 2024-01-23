Rare cloud forms at Mount Washington summit in New Hampshire

A seven-layer lenticular cloud formed around the summit of Mount Washington on Monday afternoon, a rare occurrence for weather observers on the mountain, Mount Washington Observatory officials said.

Lenticular clouds — officially known as Altocumulus Standing Lenticular clouds and often resembling flying saucers — are formed when an “optimal flow” of fast moving, and roughly perpendicular wind is forced over a mountain, according to Charlie Peachey, a weather observer on the Mount Washington summit.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, winds on the summit of the mountain in New Hampshire were between 65 and 85 miles per hour — only slightly higher than the average 50 to 60 mile per hour winds — when Peachey said he took a picture of the lenticular cloud.